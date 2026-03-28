Prioritise ethics over shortcuts in professional life: Vice-Prez at IIM Ranchi convocation

Ranchi, March 28 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday urged graduating students of the Indian Institute of Management Ranchi to prioritise ethical values over shortcuts in their professional journeys, emphasising that true success lies beyond financial gains.

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He was addressing the 15th Convocation Ceremony of the IIM Ranchi as the Chief Guest. He called upon students to pursue careers anchored in character, integrity and purpose.

“Success is not measured merely by financial achievements, but also by how responsibly one contributes to society,” he said.

A total of 558 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony, while seven meritorious students received medals and citations.

Toppers from the 2024-26 batch across programmes -- including MBA, MBA-BA, MBA-HRM and Executive MBA (Summer and Winter) -- were felicitated.

Two students were also honoured with the Student Citizenship Award and the Prof Ashish Hajela Award.

The Vice President underlined that ethical leadership, trust and integrity are the bedrock of strong and enduring institutions, expressing satisfaction that these values are being nurtured at IIM Ranchi.

Recalling his tenure as Jharkhand Governor, he said he had closely followed the institute’s growth, noting that it has achieved significant milestones in recent years.

On the occasion, he also inaugurated the country’s first B-school Virtual Reality Case Repository, developed by the institute, describing it as a major innovation in management education.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who was present at the ceremony, congratulated the students and termed the convocation a defining milestone in their lives.

He said the achievement reflected their hard work, discipline and perseverance, and urged them to contribute to nation-building as responsible and sensitive citizens.

Praising initiatives such as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Centre for Policy, Leadership and Governance and the Centre for Tribal Affairs, the Governor said these institutions are playing a vital role in advancing inclusive development and good governance.

Several dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Jharkhand minister Sudivya Kumar, attended the ceremony.

--IANS

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