‘Principles sacrificed for power’: HAM targets Lalu Prasad Yadav for ‘silence’ on Emergency

Patna, June 26 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) National President and Bihar’s Minor Water Resources Minister, Santosh Suman, criticised RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday, accusing him of “abandoning” the ideals of the J.P. Movement for “political gain.”

Speaking on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Suman recalled the historic Bihar movement led by Jayaprakash Narayan (JP) against the Emergency, misrule, corruption, and inflation of the then Congress regime.

He noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav had emerged as a prominent student leader from this movement, which eventually led to the imposition of an Emergency by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to quell dissent.

“Lalu Prasad was once a revolutionary son of JP, who fought against the Emergency. But today, he chooses silence, not uttering a single word against that dark chapter of Indian democracy. Why? Because he fears upsetting his alliance partner, the Congress,” Suman alleged.

Suman accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of betraying the JP movement’s legacy for personal political survival.

“To save his chair, Lalu Prasad Yadav has not only abandoned the ideals of JP but also buried them. The same leader who once stood for justice is now aligning with the forces he fought against,” he said.

Suman pointed out that Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was jailed under the MISA Act during the Emergency, even named his eldest daughter 'Misa' in memory of that struggle.

“But today, for power, he has forgotten those days of torture and oppression. The entire RJD family avoids even mentioning the word ‘Emergency.’ What kind of political compulsions are these?” he asked.

Suman also posed a question to the public, saying, “Can Bihar ever trust such a leader who changes colours for political gain and sacrifices principles for power? This is a question every voter must ask themselves before the upcoming elections.”

Suman's remarks come amid a broader political discourse as NDA leaders marked June 25 as 'Black Day', commemorating the declaration of Emergency in 1975 and criticising the Congress party’s legacy.

