Prime Minister Modi has exemplified Kautilya's philosophy in action: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a great visionary leader and also drew a parallel between him and Kautilya, the legendary strategist and author of the Arthashastra.

The Vice-President, addressing a gathering in the national Capital said, “Our Prime Minister has exemplified Kautilya's philosophy in action.”

“Kautilya’s thought process is a treatise in governance, virtually encyclopedic for every facet of governance i.e. statecraft, security, role of the king and of those elected,” he added.

He also stated India’s long-standing priority as a peace-loving nation and stated that Bharat has always believed in global peace, global fraternity and global welfare.

His remarks come in the backdrop of India launching a strong retaliation on terror camps and killing those who inflicted terror in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

A day ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also stated that the Armed Forces followed the principles of Lord Hanuman in hitting only those targets across the border, who harmed us.

Further heaping praise on PM Modi, the Vice-President said, ‘Our Prime Minister is a great visionary. He believes in large scale and massive transformation. After a decade of governance, the results are the writing on the wall.”

He lauded India’s adherence to democracy and democratic principles since the ancient Vedic times and said that it is because of those ideals and values, that a Prime Minister has been in his third term after a gap of 60 years.

Further, reflecting on India’s civilisational ethos, he remarked, “Democracy is nurtured best when expression and dialogue complement each other. This distinguishes democracy from any other form of governance. And, in India, democracy did not start with our Constitution coming into force or with the nation getting Independence from foreign rule. We have been a democratic nation in spirit for thousands of years."

“The complementary mechanism of expression and dialogue - Abhivyakti, Vaad Vivaad - has been known in Vedic culture as Anant Vaad,” he added.

