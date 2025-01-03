Prime Minister Modi and Leaders Pay Tribute to Savitribai Phule on Her Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to the social reformer Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary.

Taking to social media X, the PM in a post wrote that Phule was a beacon of women empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reforms.

"Tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary. She is a beacon of women's empowerment and a pioneer in the field of education and social reform," the post read.

Further, the PM said that the reformer's efforts inspired people as they worked to ensure a better quality of life.

"Her efforts continue to inspire us as we work to ensure a better quality of life for the people," the post further read.

Meanwile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid tribute to the reformer and said that she played an instrumental role in women's education and empowerment.

"Salutations to a social reformer who played an instrumental role in women's education and empowerment, Savitribai Phule on her Birth Anniversary," the post read.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also extended his heartfelt wishes on the reformer's birth anniversary and praised her contributions to the society.

""Heartiest greetings on the birth anniversary of the country's first female teacher, pioneer of the women's liberation movement, and great social worker, Savitribai Phule ji. Through education, you not only protected the rights of women but also led every section of society towards equality. Your work towards women's empowerment is unforgettable," Dhami said on X.

Savitribai Phule was an Indian social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra. She is regarded as the first female teacher in India.

Along with her husband, Jyotirao Phule, she played an important role in improving women's rights in India. She is regarded as the mother of Indian feminism.

Phule and her husband founded one of the first Indian girls' schools in Pune, at Bhide Wada in 1848.

She worked to abolish the discrimination and unfair treatment of people based on caste and gender.

She is regarded as an important figure in the social reform movement in Maharashtra. A philanthropist and an educationist, Phule was also a prolific Marathi writer. (ANI)