Prez Murmu leads nation in paying tribute to Guru Ravidas, says his message remains eternal source of inspiration

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings to citizens on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, remarking that his message, rooted in equality and harmony, remains an eternal source of inspiration for society.

In her post on X, she said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His message, rooted in equality and harmony, remains an eternal source of inspiration for society. By walking the path of sacrifice and austerity, he continuously strived to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion. On this occasion, let us embrace his teachings grounded in service and devotion, and contribute to the building of a developed nation.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the revered saint, posting on X: “Countless salutations to the great saint Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji, the unique devotee of humanity, on his birth anniversary. In his thoughts, the spirit of justice and compassion was supreme, which forms the very foundation of our schemes for public welfare. The lamp of social harmony and goodwill that he ignited will forever continue to illuminate the path of the countrymen.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also posted on X: “Heartfelt congratulations to all countrymen on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Ji. On one hand, Ravidas Ji advanced the Bhakti movement as a poet, while on the other, as a social reformer, he inspired people to build a discrimination-free society. His teaching, ‘If the mind is pure, the Ganga flows even in a small pot,’ imparts the true essence of devotion. On the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Ji, I pay my humble respects to him.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes, remembering Guru Ravidas. “On the sacred Jayanti of Sadguru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, millions of salutations. The message of service through karma, harmony (samarasata), and equality that Sadguru Ravidas Ji gave still inspires us today. Today, the resolve of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas’ has its soul in the teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji. Come, let us internalise His thoughts and participate in the building of a harmonious and developed India,” he posted on X.

Leaders across the country highlighted Guru Ravidas Ji’s timeless teachings of equality, devotion, and social justice. Remembered both for his literary contributions to the Bhakti movement and his efforts to build a discrimination-free society, his philosophy continues to inspire millions, guiding initiatives for harmony, inclusivity, and national development.

