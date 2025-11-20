Prez Murmu in Chhattisgarh today to participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations

Raipur, Nov 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Chhattisgarh on Thursday to participate as the chief guest in the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas (Tribal Pride Day) celebrations, marking the birth anniversary of legendary tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The high-profile event is being held at the Post Graduate College grounds in Ambikapur, Surguja district.

Governor Ramen Deka will preside over the programme, while Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will extend a warm welcome to the President and other dignitaries. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durgadas Uikey, and Minister of State Tokhan Sahu are attending as special guests, underscoring the national significance of the occasion.

A major highlight of the day will be the formal launch of the ambitious “Chief Minister’s Tribal Village Akhra Vikas Yojana” by President Murmu. The scheme aims to develop traditional “Akhra” community spaces in tribal villages across Chhattisgarh, preserving cultural heritage while providing modern amenities for youth, women, and community gatherings. These revitalised Akhras will serve as centres for cultural activities, sports, skill development, and social empowerment, directly benefiting thousands of tribal families in remote areas.

The President will also felicitate prominent tribal leaders and achievers from the state for their exemplary contributions in fields such as education, sports, art, culture, and social service. The honours are expected to inspire younger generations and reinforce pride in tribal identity.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “The visit of Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu, herself a proud daughter of the tribal community, on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is a matter of immense pride for Chhattisgarh. The launch of the Akhra Vikas Yojana will strengthen our commitment to tribal welfare and cultural preservation.”

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit, with cultural troupes from various tribal communities presenting traditional dances and music throughout the program. Thousands of tribal community members from across Surguja and neighbouring districts have gathered to witness the historic occasion.

The event reinforces the Central and state governments’ focus on holistic tribal development while celebrating India’s rich indigenous heritage on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

