Prez address showcased Centre's vision for social justice, Viksit Bharat, says Sarbanand Sonowal in LS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbanand Sonowal, started the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Read More

Apart from Sonowal, five noted speakers from the BJP will participate in the marathon discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister said, "The President's address to the joint session of the Parliament has been a remarkable one. It is the first in the new quarter of the 21st century, setting the stage for the next 25 years of our nation's journey. A crucial quarter century when an aspirational nation surges ahead towards the development of a 'Viksit Bharat'. A decisive quarter century when an ambitious nation races ahead towards self-reliance and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Notably, he said, the President's address was delivered by the first-ever Adivasi, the youngest and second-ever woman President of India.

"These are not a string of happy coincidences, but a manifestation of a great nation on the move towards regaining its past glory of an ancient 'Virasat (heritage)'. These are the deliberate and decisive strategies of the largest democracy in the world on its journey towards a fair, equitable and free society," he said.

The Union Minister stated that the President's address was "all-inclusive" and provided an "inspiring vision" for the country's future. "It showcased our government's vision for social justice, inclusive growth and its firm commitment towards building a Viksit Bharat," he said.

As a member of a tribal community from the northeastern state of Assam, Sonowal said, "I feel extremely proud about the inclusive and equitable opportunity of growth and development guaranteed by the government to every member of this society -- be it Dalit, Adivasi, poor, women, youth or farmers. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayaas is not merely a slogan but a guiding principle put to practice every moment by this government."

"This century would be known as Maa Bharati's century of inclusion, equitable justice, development and Aatmanirbharta," he added.

He called the President's address a "powerful narrative" of a civilisation "marching confidently towards its destination under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

The Union Minister further took aim at the opposition and said that before 2014, during the Congress-led UPA government, "India suffered from policy paralysis, corruption-driven government, delayed projects, disconnected regions and above all, low national self-confidence."

"After 2014, under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi, India chose decisive leadership. Since 2014, India has embarked upon a journey of rapid growth and all-round progress with particular emphasis on Baba Saheb Ambedkar's ideals of equality and social justice. This new way of good governance has swept the nation since 2014," he said.

"From being a part of the Fragile Five economies of the world, we have today, in 11 years of rapid growth, become the fourth largest economy in the world. 'Modi hai to mumkin hai (Everything is possible when Modi is in power)'," he added.

He further went on to highlight the strides India made domestically and internationally under the Modi government.

--IANS

sd/dpb