President Murmu to visit UP today for AIIMS Gorakhpur convocation

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu is set to begin her two-day visit to Gorakhpur on Monday and will attend the first convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), on July 1, she is scheduled to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat, a key initiative aimed at strengthening traditional medicine and holistic healthcare education in the state.

This will be President Murmu’s fourth visit to Gorakhpur in the last seven years, once again at the invitation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event also marks the second time in recent years that a sitting President has visited AIIMS and a major state university in Gorakhpur, highlighting the city’s growing national importance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally reviewed the 31-kilometre route to be taken by the President from the city to Pipri, ensuring that all arrangements meet the highest standards.

He has also directed that the Gorakhnath Temple, where the President is expected to offer prayers, provide specially prepared meals reflecting her stature and dignity.

Security has been significantly tightened. SP (City) Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that the AIIMS auditorium and campus are under full security cover, with OPD services suspended for June 30.

A 5-km radius around the Circuit House has been declared a no-fly zone, and a three-tier security system is in place.

Earlier in April CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for a 500-bed 'Powergrid Vishram Sadan' at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The rest house, aimed at supporting patients and their families, is being developed for Rs 44 crore under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India.

--IANS

rs/