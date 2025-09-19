President Murmu to perform 'pind daan' in Gayaji on Saturday

Gaya: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Gaya on Saturday to perform the sacred ritual of 'pind daan' during the ongoing 'Pitru Paksha' Mahasangam 2025.

The President will offer prayers for the peace and salvation of ancestors at the world-famous Vishnupad temple.

The Gayaji district administration is on high alert for the President's arrival, finalising both security and traffic route plans.

Strict vehicle restrictions and diversions will be enforced on the day to ensure the smooth movement of the President's convoy.

According to the route map, President Murmu will travel from Gaya Airport via the Dobhi-Gaya main road, passing through Gate No. 5 Bypass, Ghughri Tad Bypass, Narayani Bridge, and Bengali Ashram before reaching Vishnupad Temple. The return journey will follow the same route.

The restrictions will be in place during her visit to Domuhan to Sikaria Mor, Gate No. 5 to City Public School, Chand Chaura Crossing, Bengali Ashram, and Ghughri Tad Bypass. No vehicle movement permitted during the President's visit.

Barricading has been placed at multiple points along the convoy route, and alternate arrangements are being made for the public.

During the Pitru Paksha period, considered highly auspicious for paying homage to ancestors, Gayaji draws lakhs of devotees from across the country every year.

The President's participation in the ritual has added special significance to this year's Mahasangam.

Ahead of President Murmu's visit to Vishnupad temple, the Gaya district administration has issued a detailed traffic and security plan, including alternative routes and police deployment across key stretches of the city.

To facilitate the smooth movement of the Presidential convoy and ensure public convenience, alternate traffic routes have been created.

From Bodh Gaya: Vehicles will use the four-lane Gayaji–Patna Road via Guleria Checkpoint, Chakand Railway Crossing, Kandi Nawada Bypass, Kukda Mod, Mehta Petrol Pump, and City Public School.

From City Public School: Traffic will be diverted via Mehta Petrol Pump, Kokara Mod, Kandi Nawada, Chakand Railway Gumti (four-lane) before reaching the destination.

From Chand Chaura Crossing: The route will pass through Rajendra Ashram, Digghi Talab, and DM Golambar before leading to Vishnupad Mandir.

The administration has also announced drop gates at multiple points during the programme.

Heavy police deployment and barricading have been put in place at City Public School, Bhusanda Mod, Manpur Sitakund, Manpur Pul Hanuman Mandir, Ghughri Tad, Kenduyi Road, Godavari Road, Mahavir College, Airport Mod, Bengali Ashram Mod Domuhan, and Dhanwa Mod.

The district police have appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic diversions and follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

