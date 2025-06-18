President Murmu to embark on 3-day visit to Uttarakhand from tomorrow

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a three-day visit to Uttarakhand from June 19 to June 21, during which she will inaugurate a series of developmental and public engagement initiatives in Dehradun and participate in International Yoga Day celebrations.

The President will be based at Rashtrapati Niketan, the presidential retreat in Dehradun, where she will inaugurate new facilities and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure projects.

On Thursday, President Murmu will inaugurate a newly constructed amphitheatre at Rashtrapati Niketan and lay the foundation stones for staff quarters, stables, and security barracks as part of efforts to enhance infrastructure at the presidential retreat.

On June 20, she will officially open Rashtrapati Niketan to the public and inaugurate several visitor-centric amenities, including a Visitor Facilitation Centre, a Cafeteria, and a Souvenir Shop.

She will also inaugurate Rashtrapati Tapovan, a spiritual and environmental retreat within the campus, and lay the foundation stone for Rashtrapati Udyan, a landscaped garden area. Both Rashtrapati Niketan and Rashtrapati Tapovan will be open for public visits starting June 24.

Later the same day, the President will visit the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) in Dehradun, where she will view an exhibition, explore a Model School Science Laboratory, and interact with students and faculty.

In the evening, she will attend a special function to mark 125 years of Raj Bhavan, Nainital, and will release a commemorative postage stamp celebrating the milestone.

President Murmu will participate in a mass Yoga demonstration at the Uttarakhand State Police Line Maidan in Dehradun on June 21.

President Murmu was earlier scheduled to visit Indore and Barwani in Madhya Pradesh on June 18 and 19, but the visit has been officially cancelled, according to a statement by the Indore District Collector. No reason has been provided for the cancellation.

