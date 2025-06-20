President Murmu overwhelmed with emotion as visually impaired children sing song on her birthday

Dehradun, June 20 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu was left overwhelmed with emotion on Friday, as students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) sang a special song to wish her on her 67th birthday.

President Murmu, currently on a three-day tour to Uttarakhand, visited the Institute, where the differently abled students sang a birthday tribute for her.

The heart-warming gesture by students left President Murmu moved, so much, that her eyes welled up with tears and she struggled to hold it back. The pictures of the teary-eyed President also surfaced on social media, prompting many netizens to comment on the moving video.

"I could not hold back my tears. They sang from their heart and did it so beautifully," the President later told the gathering, expressing her gratitude for the touching tribute.

President Murmu, on a visit to Uttarakhand from June 19-21, will inaugurate the Presidential Niketan and also participate in various cultural and educational programmes. She will also inaugurate various projects on its sprawling campus.

The President will also release a book on the biodiversity of Presidential Niketan and participate in a state government programme on the International Day of Yoga on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and a host of leaders across the political spectrum greeted the President on her 67th birthday.

“Warmest birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her life and leadership continue to inspire crores of people across the country. Her unwavering commitment to public service, social justice and inclusive development is a beacon of hope and strength for everyone. She has always worked to empower the poor and downtrodden. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people,” PM Modi said, greeting President Murmu on her 67th birthday.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended birthday greetings to the President and wrote on X, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Honourable President Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. I wish you a healthy and long life.”

--IANS

mr/uk