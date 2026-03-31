President Murmu highlights ancient glory of Nalanda University ​

Patna, March 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Convocation Ceremony of Nalanda University in Rajgir, where she addressed the graduating students.
Patna, March 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Convocation Ceremony of Nalanda University in Rajgir, where she addressed the graduating students.
In her address, the President described the convocation as a reaffirmation of a civilizational promise — a promise that knowledge will endure, dialogue will prevail, and education will continue to serve humanity.
Congratulating the graduating students, she noted that their accomplishments are the result of perseverance, discipline, and intellectual commitment.
She expressed particular satisfaction that more than half of the graduating cohort comprised international students from over 30 countries, highlighting the university’s growing global stature.
Reflecting on history, the President stated that the ancient Nalanda University stood as one of the world’s most illustrious centres of learning for nearly eight centuries.
Its decline, she said, was a profound loss not only for India but for the entire world.
However, the spirit of Nalanda endured through time. Its revival in the modern era symbolises a renewed national and global commitment to restoring that legacy in a contemporary context.
She emphasised that this resurgence has been made possible through visionary leadership, sustained institutional efforts, and strong caboration among partner nations.
The President further observed that ancient Nalanda was a beacon of intellectual openness, welcoming diverse ideologies and fostering a rich culture of debate and dialogue.
Knowledge was never pursued in isolation but was deeply connected with ethics, society, and the broader welfare of humanity.
She stressed that these values remain highly relevant today, especially as the world confronts complex and evolving challenges.
Underscoring the importance of independent and critical thinking rooted in compassion, the President expressed confidence that Nalanda University will emerge as a leading academic institution in Asia and globally — distinguished not only by academic excellence but also by its enduring commitment to values.
The President further noted that India shares a deep and vibrant bond with Buddhist philosophy and practice.
She emphasised that this connection must be nurtured with sincerity and supported by a comprehensive understanding of India’s classical knowledge traditions.
Buddhist scholarship, she said, should remain firmly rooted in India’s civilisational foundations while actively engaging with its diverse expressions across Asia.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that Nalanda University could emerge as a leading global centre for Buddhist studies.
She urged the university to invest in this field with determination, intellectual depth, and openness, adding that such efforts would enable Nalanda to reclaim its centuries-old role as a beacon of knowledge.
Recalling the grandeur of the ancient Nalanda, the President remarked that its library once housed millions of manuscripts, symbolising an unparalleled repository of wisdom.
Inspired by that illustrious legacy, she said, the institution being built today has the potential to become an enduring centre of learning for future generations.
She further underlined that as India moves towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, institutions like Nalanda University will play a pivotal role in shaping knowledge systems, fostering global dialogue, and advancing human values.
--IANS
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