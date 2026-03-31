President Murmu highlights ancient glory of Nalanda University ​

Patna, March 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Convocation Ceremony of Nalanda University in Rajgir, where she addressed the graduating students.​

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Patna, March 31 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday attended the Convocation Ceremony of Nalanda University in Rajgir, where she addressed the graduating students.​

In her address, the President described the convocation as a reaffirmation of a civilizational promise — a promise that knowledge will endure, dialogue will prevail, and education will continue to serve humanity.​

Congratulating the graduating students, she noted that their accomplishments are the result of perseverance, discipline, and intellectual commitment.​

She expressed particular satisfaction that more than half of the graduating cohort comprised international students from over 30 countries, highlighting the university’s growing global stature.​

Reflecting on history, the President stated that the ancient Nalanda University stood as one of the world’s most illustrious centres of learning for nearly eight centuries.​

Its decline, she said, was a profound loss not only for India but for the entire world.​

However, the spirit of Nalanda endured through time. Its revival in the modern era symbolises a renewed national and global commitment to restoring that legacy in a contemporary context.​

She emphasised that this resurgence has been made possible through visionary leadership, sustained institutional efforts, and strong caboration among partner nations.​

The President further observed that ancient Nalanda was a beacon of intellectual openness, welcoming diverse ideologies and fostering a rich culture of debate and dialogue.​

Knowledge was never pursued in isolation but was deeply connected with ethics, society, and the broader welfare of humanity.​

She stressed that these values remain highly relevant today, especially as the world confronts complex and evolving challenges.​

Underscoring the importance of independent and critical thinking rooted in compassion, the President expressed confidence that Nalanda University will emerge as a leading academic institution in Asia and globally — distinguished not only by academic excellence but also by its enduring commitment to values.​

The President further noted that India shares a deep and vibrant bond with Buddhist philosophy and practice.​

She emphasised that this connection must be nurtured with sincerity and supported by a comprehensive understanding of India’s classical knowledge traditions.​

Buddhist scholarship, she said, should remain firmly rooted in India’s civilisational foundations while actively engaging with its diverse expressions across Asia.​

President Droupadi Murmu expressed confidence that Nalanda University could emerge as a leading global centre for Buddhist studies.​

She urged the university to invest in this field with determination, intellectual depth, and openness, adding that such efforts would enable Nalanda to reclaim its centuries-old role as a beacon of knowledge.

Recalling the grandeur of the ancient Nalanda, the President remarked that its library once housed millions of manuscripts, symbolising an unparalleled repository of wisdom.​

Inspired by that illustrious legacy, she said, the institution being built today has the potential to become an enduring centre of learning for future generations.​

She further underlined that as India moves towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, institutions like Nalanda University will play a pivotal role in shaping knowledge systems, fostering global dialogue, and advancing human values.​

--IANS

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