President Murmu facilitates MP govt for implementing of ‘Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’

New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday felicitated Madhya Pradesh for the successful implementation of the 'Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan', a nation-wide programme of the Centre.

Gulshan Bamra, Principal Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department of Madhya Pradesh, received the recognition on behalf of the state for its excellent performance at the National Conclave on the 'Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan' held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday.

It is noteworthy that Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan - an ambitious national campaign - aims to prepare 20 lakh grassroots leaders, or 'Adi Karmayogis', to deliver essential services and welfare benefits to nearly 10 crore tribal citizens across India.

While giving an overview of tribal development in Madhya Pradesh, Gulshan Bamra informed that 1.41 lakh Aadi Sahayogis are working under the campaign, along with 1.92 lakh Aadi Saathis and 1,210 NGOs.

The Abhiyan aims at developing leadership at the village level in tribal areas, ensuring effective implementation of government schemes, while making governance more accountable.

"The goal is to prepare three lakh change leaders who will support the implementation of tribal development schemes at the grassroots level. Over 13,000 Aadi Seva Kendras have been established to assist tribal people," Bamra said.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has positioned the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan as the world’s largest grassroots tribal leadership programme. Anchored in the values of Sewa, Sankalp, and Samarpan, the initiative is part of the government’s broader vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas, Sabka Vishwas."

It will cover over 1 lakh tribal-dominated villages across 550 districts in 30 States and Union Territories, building on existing flagship programmes such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, PM JANMAN, and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission.

--IANS

pd/dan