President Murmu arrives in Thiruvananthapuram for first-ever Navy Day celebrations in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, arrived in the state capital on Wednesday to attend the Navy Day celebrations being hosted in Kerala for the first time.

She was accorded a ceremonial reception at the airport, where Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other senior dignitaries received her.

Soon after her arrival, the President inspected a ceremonial guard of honour before proceeding to the city for the evening’s events at Shankhumukham Beach, which has been transformed into a grand venue for the naval showcase.

Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy’s daring and successful attack on the Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pak war—an operation that remains a defining chapter in the nation’s maritime history.

The celebrations this year promise one of the largest public displays by the Navy, with 19 warships, a submarine, four fast-interceptor craft and 32 naval aircraft—including fighters and helicopters—participating.

The public has been granted open access to view the demonstrations.

A Navy communique said the event will begin with a dramatic salute by an MH-60R helicopter, which will dip its nose in a low-altitude flight as a tribute to the President.

A coordinated ‘W’ manoeuvre by frontline warships will follow, along with banner formations by Chetak helicopters.

Special forces units will demonstrate ‘visit, board, search and seizure’ operations, while other highlights include a simulated missile launch from warships, submarine sail-past, high-speed runs by interceptor craft, water-jet fast attack displays, and MiG-29K launch and recovery simulations from an aircraft carrier.

Combat manoeuvres by Hawk AJT aircraft, helicopter deck landings on moving ships, composite fly-pasts and anti-submarine rocket firing will add to the spectacle.

Traditional hornpipe dances and a ceremonial beating retreat will conclude the show.

After the event, President Murmu will proceed to Kerala Lok Bhavan—the newly renamed official residence of the Governor—becoming its first official guest after the new nameplate was installed earlier in the day.

--IANS

sg/dan