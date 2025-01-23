President Murmu and Leaders Pay Tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on 128th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his 128th birth anniversary observed as Parakram Diwas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the legendary freedom fighter.

"Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned," he added.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Netaji and wished all the countrymen a happy 'Parakram Diwas'

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a reflection of indomitable courage, determination and fearlessness. Netaji, who shook the foundations of the British Empire by forming the Azad Hind Fauj and fighting an armed struggle, became an ideal for freedom fighters. His life will always be remembered as an indelible symbol of patriotism, sacrifice and inspiration," he said.

LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes, "Heartfelt tribute to the great revolutionary, founder of Azad Hind Fauj, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. Netaji's leadership, courage, struggle for social justice, his contribution towards tolerance and inclusion continue to inspire every Indian even today. My respectful salute to the immortal son of Mother India, Jai Hind!"

In 2021, the Central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2025, a grand celebration is scheduled to unfold from 23rd January to 25th January 2025 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The multifaceted celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary. The three-day event, scheduled for 23rd-25th January 2025, will be inaugurated by Mohan Charan Majhi, the Chief Minister of Odisha, on 23.01.2025.

Following the government's decision to commemorate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas' in 2021, the first Parakram Diwas was held that year at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

The year 2022 saw the unveiling of a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate, New Delhi; and in 2023, 21 unnamed islands in the Andaman and Nicobar archipelago were named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra Awardees. In 2024, the Prime Minister inaugurated the event at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, the site of the INA trials. (ANI)