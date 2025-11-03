President Murmu addresses Uttarakhand Assembly on state's silver jubilee, hails UCC roll-out

Dehradun, Nov 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed a special session of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, marking the completion of the state’s silver jubilee. The state was officially carved out from Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2020.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, President Murmu said that it forms a key pillar of the parliamentary system while legislators serve as a key link between the public and government. She also urged the lawmakers to sustain the state’s development while preserving the gifts of nature.

Describing legislators as the most important link between governance and the public, she exhorted them to remain actively engaged in solving public problems and work for the welfare of people, emphasising that the bond and trust between the duo should remain unbreakable in all circumstances.

Extending a piece of advice to the legislators, she said that public welfare requires complete dedication and, therefore, such work transcends party politics.

She urged them to work with special sensitivity for the welfare and development of the underprivileged sections of society.

The President also hailed the Uttarakhand government for formulating and implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a long-standing promise of the ruling BJP, in accordance with the Constitution.

She said that it was a matter of joy that over 550 bills have been passed in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, including the Uttarakhand Lokayukta Bill, the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Bill, and the Anti-Copying Bill. She appreciated the MLAs for passing such bills inspired by transparency, morality, and social justice.

She further said, “Uttarakhand is blessed with unparalleled natural wealth and beauty. The state must move forward on the path of development while preserving these gifts of nature.”

President Murmu praised the successive regimes of Uttarakhand for achieving an array of milestones.

“The state has made commendable progress in the areas of environment, energy, tourism, healthcare, and education. There has also been progress in digital and physical connectivity and infrastructure development. As a result of comprehensive development efforts, Uttarakhand has improved on several parameters of the human development indices,” she said.

President Murmu further stated that the Uttarakhand youth have shown great enthusiasm for serving the Indian Army and protecting the motherland over the years. She said that many public representatives from Uttarakhand have made significant contributions to strengthening the country’s democratic tradition.

