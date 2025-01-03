President Droupadi Murmu Lauds NIMHANS for Excellence in Mental Health and Neurosciences at Golden Jubilee Celebration

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu lauded the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for its pioneering role in advancing mental healthcare and neurosciences, as she addressed its Golden Jubilee celebrations on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, "This occasion is a moment of celebration for not only NIMHANS but for the entire country. The dedication displayed by faculty members, students and administration of NIMHANS to the noble cause of mental health has helped NIMHANS play an exemplary role in our society."

The President said that innovative research and a rigorous academic program with exceptional patient care have made NIMHANS an undisputed leader in mental health and neurosciences.

"The history of NIMHANS goes back to the nineteenth century and thus the evolution of the institute affects the evolution of mental healthcare in India", she stated.

The President noted that the Bellary model of community-based mental healthcare pioneered by NIMHANS has set benchmarks in mental health delivery.

She also highlighted that the Tele-MANAS platform, with its 53 centres across the country, has served nearly 70 lakh people in their chosen languages during the last two years. "This transformative service deserves commendation, and I also applaud the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for its continued support of this initiative", she stated.

Congratulating NIMHANS for receiving the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion from the World Health Organization, the President stated, "This recognition underscores the institution's commitment to addressing the mental health challenges of our times."

Noting that there is a growing awareness of mental health and initiatives like Tele-MANAS have enabled individuals to seek help more openly, President Murmu said, "NIMHANS has been at the forefront of addressing these concerns, including collaborations in child and adolescent mental health, genetic research, and neurodegenerative disorders."

The President highlighted that NIMHANS exemplifies the successful integration of modern healthcare systems with traditional methods such as yoga and Ayurveda to alleviate mental and physical distress. "I am also pleased to note the positive gender ratio at NIMHANS, with 79.7% of undergraduate students and 71.4% of postgraduate students being women", she said.

