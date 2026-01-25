President Droupadi Murmu hails Operation Sindoor on eve of R-Day (Lead)

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Praising Operation Sindoor in her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said on Sunday that the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic.

Describing the Constitution as the foundational document of the largest republic in world history, the President said, “Since 26th January, 1950, we have been propelling our Republic towards our constitutional ideals.”

The President also praised the valour of the Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor last year.

“Our country launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure through Operation Sindoor. Terror centres were destroyed, and many terrorists met their end. Our self-reliance in the field of defence powered the historic success of Operation Sindoor,” she said

Turning focus on economic issues, she said, “India is the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Despite global uncertainties, India is recording continuous economic growth. We are moving towards achieving our goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy in the near future.”

The President also recalled the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’ and the events organised to pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Calling for harmony, she invoked Sree Narayana Guru, a social reformer and spiritual icon born in Kerala, and said that he had said that an ideal place is one where all people live with the spirit of fraternity, free from discrimination based on caste and creed.

The President praised the landmarks being created by women in the country’s development journey and the strengthening of democracy.

“National efforts towards their health, education, safety, and economic empowerment have increased women's participation in many areas. The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has encouraged the education of girls. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana', more than 57 crore bank accounts have been opened so far. Nearly 56 per cent of these accounts belong to women,” she said.

She also lauded the contribution of farmers, sanitation workers, scientists, doctors, military, police, businessmen and youth for contributing to the nation’s development.

The President also showcased flagship welfare schemes of the Modi government, including the ones for poverty alleviation, free ration and free housing.

She said the gap between the government and the general public is being continuously reduced.

“Emphasis is being placed on good governance based on mutual trust. Many unnecessary rules have been repealed, several compliance requirements have been eliminated, and systems have been simplified to help the people. Beneficiaries are being directly connected to facilities through technology. ‘Ease of Living’ is being emphasised with the goal of improving everyday life,” she said.

Seeking public support for the country’s development, she said, “Building Viksit Bharat is the shared responsibility of all citizens. Society has immense power. Revolutionary changes occur when the efforts made by the government receive active support from society.”

For example, our people have adopted the digital payment system on a massive scale. Today, more than half of the world's digital transactions take place in India, she said.

Highlighting youth talent, the President said the youngsters are creating an identity for themselves at the global stage and setting records in job creation.

“The credit for the success of start-ups in the country goes to the youth. I am confident that the youth will play a key role in building Viksit India by 2047,” she said.

The President also appreciated the government’s economic decisions and said the country is moving firmly in the direction of becoming the third-largest economy, with a focus on infrastructure, investment and Swadeshi.

She said, “The recent decisions to make the GST system even more effective will further strengthen our economy. Four Labour Codes have been issued in the field of labour reforms.”

Emphasising the commitment to environmental protection, she said, “Protection of the environment is a high priority today. I am proud that India has steered the global community in many areas related to the environment.”

The annual President's address on the eve of Republic Day is a tradition dating back to the early years of the Republic of India. It serves as a moment of reflection on the nation's journey, achievements, and challenges, while setting the tone for the celebrations on January 26.

