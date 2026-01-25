President Droupadi Murmu approves conferment of 131 Padma Awards

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu approved the conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one) for the year 2026.
Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The Awards are given in various disciplines/fields of activities, viz., art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order, and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
These Awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/April every year.
For this year, the list of awardees comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women, and the list also includes six persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.
Here is the full list of recipients of the Padma Awards:
Padma Vibhushan (5)
1. Dharmendra Singh Deol- (Posthumous) Art- Maharashtra
2. K T Thomas - Public Affairs - Kerala
3. N Rajam -Art - Uttar Pradesh
4. P Narayanan - Literature and Education - Kerala
5. V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) - Public Affairs - Kerala
Padma Bhushan (13)
6. Alka Yagnik- Art - Maharashtra
7. Bhagat Singh Koshyari- Public Affairs - Uttarakhand
8. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy- Medicine- Tamil Nadu
9. Mammootty – Art - Kerala
10. Dr Nori Dattatreyudu- Medicine - United States of America
11. Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) – Art -- Maharashtra
12. S K M Maeilanandhan -Social Work --Tamil Nadu
13. Shatavadhani R Ganesh -Art - Karnataka
14. Shibu Soren (Posthumous) - Public Affairs -Jharkhand
15. Uday Kotak -Trade and Industry- Maharashtra
16. V K Malhotra (Posthumous) - Public Affairs- Delhi
17. Vellappally Natesan -Public Affairs- Kerala
18. Vijay Amritraj – Sports - United States of America
Padma Shri (113)
19. A E Muthunayagam- Science and Engineering - Kerala
20. Anil Kumar Rastogi – Art- Uttar Pradesh
21. Anke Gowda M. - Social Work - Karnataka
22. Armida Fernandez – Medicine - Maharashtra
23. Arvind Vaidya - Art - Gujarat
24. Ashok Khade - Trade and Industry - Maharashtra
25. Ashok Kumar Singh - Science and Engineering - Uttar Pradesh
26. Asok Kumar Haldar - Literature and Education- West Bengal
27. Baldev Singh – Sports -- Punjab
28. Bhagwandas Raikwar- Sports - Madhya Pradesh
29. Bharat Singh Bharti – Art - Bihar
30. Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda – Art - Maharashtra
31. Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous) – Art - Bihar
32. Brij Lal Bhat -- Social Work- Jammu and Kashmir
33. Buddha Rashmi Mani- Others – Archaeology- Uttar Pradesh
34. Dr Budhri Tati- Social Work- Chhattisgarh
35. Chandramouli Gaddamanugu - Science and Engineering-
Telangana
36. Charan Hembram - Literature and Education- Odisha
37. Chiranji Lal Yadav – Art - Uttar Pradesh
38. Deepika Reddy – Art- Telangana
39. Dharmiklal Chunilal Pandya – Art -- Gujarat
40. Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad- Art -- Andhra Pradesh
41. Gafruddin Mewati Jogi- Art -- Rajasthan
42. Gambir Singh Yonzone - Literature and Education- West Bengal
43. Garimella Balakrishna Prasad (Posthumous)- Art -
Andhra Pradesh
44. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) -- Art -- Tamil Nadu
45. Gopal Ji Trivedi - Science and Engineering -- Bihar
46. Guduru Venkat Rao – Medicine -- Telangana
47. H V Hande – Medicine -- Tamil Nadu
48. Hally War -- Social Work -- Meghalaya
49. Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay (Posthumous) – Art- West Bengal
50. Haricharan Saikia – Art - Assam
51. Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar- Sports - Punjab
52. Inderjit Singh Sidhu - Social Work - Chandigarh
53. Janardan Bapurao Bothe --Social Work- Maharashtra
54. Jogesh Deuri - Others – Agriculture - Assam
55. Juzer Vasi - Science and Engineering - Maharashtra
56. Jyotish Debnath – Art - West Bengal
57. K Pajanivel – Sports - Puducherry
58. K Ramasamy -Science and Engineering - Tamil Nadu
59. K Vijay Kumar - Civil Service - Tamil Nadu
60. Kabindra Purkayastha (Posthumous) -Public Affairs - Assam
61. Kailash Chandra Pant - Literature and Education- Madhya Pradesh
62. Kalamandalam Vimala Menon – Art - Kerala
63. Kewal Krishan Thakral- Medicine - Uttar Pradesh
64. Khem Raj Sundriyal -Art - Haryana
65. Kollakal Devaki Amma G - Social Work - Kerala
66. Krishnamurty Balasubramanian -Science and Engineering -
Telangana
67. Kumar Bose – Art -- West Bengal
68. Kumarasamy Thangaraj- Science and Engineering- Telangana
69. Prof (Dr) Lars-Christian Koch – Art -- Germany
70. Liudmila Viktorovna Khokhlova - Literature and Education-
Russia
71. Madhavan Ranganathan – Art - Maharashtra
72. Maganti Murali Mohan – Art - Andhra Pradesh
73. Mahendra Kumar Mishra - Literature and Education- Odisha
74. Mahendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education- West Bengal
75. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar -Literature and Education- Delhi
76. Mangala Kapoor -Literature and Education - Uttar Pradesh
77. Mir Hajibhai Kasambhai- Art - Gujarat
78. Mohan Nagar -- Social Work -- Madhya Pradesh
79. Narayan Vyas - Others – Archaeology- Madhya Pradesh
80. Naresh Chandra Dev Varma- Literature and Education -
Tripura
81. Nilesh Vinodchandra Mandlewala- Social Work- Gujarat
82. Nuruddin Ahmed – Art - Assam
83. Othuvaar Thiruthani Swaminathan- Art - Tamil Nadu
84. Dr Padma Gurmet – Medicine -- Ladakh
85. Palkonda Vijay Anand Reddy – Medicine - Telangana
86. Pokhila Lekthepi – Art - Assam
87. Dr Prabhakar Basavprabhu Kore - Literature and Education-
Karnataka
88. Prateek Sharma – Medicine -- United States of America
89. Praveen Kumar – Sports - Uttar Pradesh
90. Prem Lal Gautam - Science and Engineering - Himachal Pradesh
91. Prosenjit Chatterjee – Art -- West Bengal
92. Dr Punniamurthy Natesan -Medicine - Tamil Nadu
93. R Krishnan (Posthumous) – Art - Tamil Nadu
94. R V S Mani - Civil Service - Delhi
95. Rabilal Tudu - Literature and Education - West Bengal
96. Raghupat Singh (Posthumous) -- Others – Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh
97. Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar -Art - Maharashtra
98. Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar -Art - Tamil Nadu
99. Rajendra Prasad – Medicine -- Uttar Pradesh
100. Rama Reddy Mamidi (Posthumous) -Others - Animal Husbandry -- Telangana
101. Ramamurthy Sreedher - Others - Radio Broadcasting --
Delhi
102. Ramchandra Godbole and Suneeta Godbole (Duo) – Medicine -- Chhattisgarh
103. Ratilal Borisagar - Literature and Education- Gujarat
104. Rohit Sharma – Sports -- Maharashtra
105. S G Susheelamma - Social Work - Karnataka
106. Sangyusang S Pongener – Art - Nagaland
107. Sant Niranjan Dass - Others – Spiritualism - Punjab
108. Sarat Kumar Patra – Art - Odisha
109. Saroj Mandal – Medicine - West Bengal
110. Satish Shah (Posthumous) – Art - Maharashtra
111. Satyanarayan Nuwal - Trade and Industry - Maharashtra
112. Savita Punia – Sports - Haryana
113. Prof Shafi Shauq - Literature and Education - Jammu and Kashmir
114. Shashi Shekhar Vempati - Literature and Education -
Karnataka
115. Shrirang Devaba Lad -Others – Agriculture -- Maharashtra
116. Shubha Venkatesha Iyengar - Science and Engineering -
Karnataka
117. Shyam Sundar – Medicine - Uttar Pradesh
118. Simanchal Patro – Art - Odisha
119. Sivasankari - Literature and Education -- Tamil Nadu
120. Dr Suresh Hanagavadi – Medicine -- Karnataka
121. Swami Brahmdev Ji Maharaj- Social Work- Rajasthan
122. T T Jagannathan (Posthumous) -- Trade and Industry -
Karnataka
123. Taga Ram Bheel – Art - Rajasthan
124. Tarun Bhattacharya – Art - West Bengal
125. Techi Gubin - Social Work - Arunachal Pradesh
126. Thiruvaarur Bakthavathsalam - Art - Tamil Nadu
127. Tripti Mukherjee – Art - West Bengal
128. Veezhinathan Kamakoti - Science and Engineering -
Tamil Nadu
129. Vempaty Kutumba Sastry - Literature and Education -
Andhra Pradesh
130. Vladimer Mestvirishvili (Posthumous) – Sports - Georgia
131. Yumnam Jatra Singh (Posthumous) – Art – Manipur
--IANS
uk