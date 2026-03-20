Preserving culture is our responsibility, not charity: Assam CM

Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that preserving the state’s cultural and religious traditions remains a key priority of the government, asserting that supporting such practices is a “responsibility” rather than an act of charity.

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In a post on X, CM Sarma mentioned that Assam’s cultural identity is deeply rooted in its festivals, prayers and the people who keep these traditions alive.

“Our culture is not a slogan. It lives in our festivals, our prayers and our people,” he wrote, adding that standing with communities that uphold these traditions is a duty the government has consistently fulfilled.

Highlighting specific initiatives, the Chief Minister said the state government has extended financial assistance to various religious and cultural groups across Assam.

According to him, an amount of Rs 25,000 is being provided to every Raas Committee to support the celebration of Raas festivals, which hold deep cultural and spiritual significance in the state. Additionally, over 8,000 Puja Committees are receiving financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to facilitate the smooth conduct of religious festivities.

The government has also ensured a monthly support of Rs 1,500 for 620 Udasin Bhakats, recognising their role in preserving spiritual traditions and community practices.

CM Sarma reiterated that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Assam remains committed to safeguarding and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage.

“Our Culture, Our Traditions, Our Responsibility,” he said, emphasising that such initiatives will continue in the coming years.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the government’s broader push to strengthen cultural institutions and provide grassroots-level support to traditional religious bodies across the state.

The BJP’s strategy for the Assam Assembly polls is centred on consolidating its core support base while expanding outreach across communities through a mix of welfare schemes, cultural positioning and strong leadership projection.

By highlighting governance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party is banking on its record in infrastructure, law and order, and targeted financial assistance to religious and community institutions.

Simultaneously, the party is seeking to retain its traditional vote bank by emphasising identity and cultural narratives, while also stitching alliances and carefully selecting candidates to minimise dissent.

The campaign blends development messaging with grassroots mobilisation, aiming to create a broad coalition of voters ahead of the polls.

--IANS

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