Preparations underway in Bhuj ahead of PM Modi's visit on May 26

Bhuj, May 19 (IANS) In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhuj on May 26, a high-level review meeting was held at the Bhuj Collector’s office chaired by Gujarat Minister Praful Pansheriya. The meeting focused on assessing the detailed arrangements for the event expected to draw a large public turnout.

Kutch District Collector Anand Patel gave a comprehensive presentation outlining the logistical preparations, including the stage setup on the Bhuj-Mirzapar Road, seating arrangements for dignitaries and the general public, parking zones, security deployment, power supply, and sanitation facilities.

The presentation aimed to update the minister on the readiness of the venue ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. The event is expected to include inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for various development projects by PM Modi.

Minister Pansheriya also reviewed the list of proposed projects and offered suggestions to ensure the programme runs smoothly. He reviewed the roles of various administrative and event management committees formed to oversee different aspects of the planning and coordination.

A large dome-shaped structure is being erected on Mirzapar Road in Bhuj to accommodate the expected crowd for the public meeting. During the event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key development projects in the region. Before the rally, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Naliya Airbase to meet and interact with the soldiers stationed there.

These troops played a crucial role in defending the nation amid heightened cross-border tensions with Pakistan following the Indian armed forces’ Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure across the border.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is expected to seek blessings at the revered Mata Ashapura temple before proceeding to the public meeting venue.

The review meeting saw the presence of Kutch MP Vinod Chavda, District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, and local MLAs including Keshubhai Patel, Maltiben Maheshwari, and Pradyumansinh Jadeja.

Following the meeting, the entire team—including Minister Pansheriya, local MPs and MLAs, the District Collector, and senior officials—visited the event site on Bhuj-Mirzapar Road. The on-site inspection allowed them to assess the preparations firsthand, and additional instructions were issued to ensure all arrangements are completed well in advance.

