Preparations underway for Mahashivratri celebrations at Adiyogi in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Preparations are in full swing for the grand Mahashivratri celebrations near the iconic Adiyogi Shiva statue at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with the main event stage currently being set up ahead of the night-long spiritual gathering.

Read More

Stage designer Rupin Suchak highlighted the significance of the occasion. "The biggest attraction during Mahashivratri is always Adiyogi. Just like we decorate a temple, we are simply the people doing the decoration here as well," he told IANS.

He added that the team is working meticulously to ensure the stage reflects the spiritual and cultural grandeur associated with the festival.

The 33rd Mahashivratri celebrations, organised by spiritual leader Sadhguru at the Isha Yoga Centre, will be held on February 15.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the event as the chief guest. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister L. Murugan and other prominent dignitaries are also expected to be present, according to an official statement.

The night-long celebrations will begin with the Pancha Bhuta Kriya at the Dhyanalinga, a ritual honouring the five elements — Earth, water, fire, air and space. This will be followed by the Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra, a grand procession celebrating the divine feminine. The event will feature devotion, music and meditation led by Sadhguru.

Situated at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, the towering Adiyogi statue is the focal point of the celebrations and draws global attention every year. The Mahashivratri event at the Isha Yoga Centre is among the most widely watched spiritual gatherings worldwide, with live broadcasts on more than 100 television networks and digital platforms in 24 Indian and international languages. The 2026 edition is expected to reach over 140 million viewers globally.

Meanwhile, similar preparations are underway in other parts of the country.

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, elaborate arrangements have been made at the Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the festival.

Pratham Kaushik, Administrator of the Mahakal Temple, said, "...It is the sacred festival of Mahashivratri, during which a very large number of devotees are expected to arrive. Keeping this in view, the temple administration and the district administration have completed the preparations..."

--IANS

rs/rad