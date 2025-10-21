Preliminary autopsy report says RG Kar rape-murder convict's niece died by suicide (Ld)

Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) The preliminary post-mortem report of the 11-year-old niece of RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy, indicates that she died by suicide, said the police on Tuesday evening.

The autopsy report indicated suicide after seeing evidence, including marks of hanging on her neck.

However, the minor's grandmother expressed apprehension over the suspicion that her granddaughter died by suicide.

"She is only 11 years old. How could she hang herself? I was not even allowed to go to her room. All the toys are still arranged in her room. I cannot believe she killed herself," the grandmother told media persons.

The niece of RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy died a day after she was recovered from a cupboard in a house in Kolkata's Alipore area in an unconscious state, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 11-year-old girl was found hanging inside a cupboard in Vidyasagar Colony under Alipore police station on Sunday evening. She was rushed to SSKM Hospital where she underwent treatment. However, on Monday, the sixth-grade student died.

The incident created a sensation in the area and the police were investigating whether the minor committed suicide or an attempt was made to kill her.

Earlier, a senior Kolkata Police officer said on Tuesday, "All aspects are being investigated. The real cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report is received. A case of unnatural death has been registered at the local Alipore police station following the incident."

It is learnt that no one was at home at the time of the incident. The police came to know that the little girl's mother, who was the sister of the RG Kar rape and murder convict Sanjay Roy, had committed suicide a few years ago. After that, the girl's father married his sister-in-law.

Until now, the minor was being looked after by her aunt who had gone out to buy firecrackers on Sunday evening when the incident took place.

Residents of the area told the police that there used to be domestic troubles in the house from time to time. On the day of the incident, the deceased's aunt went out to buy firecrackers. When she returned and did not get any response from the minor despite repeatedly calling out, she broke the door and entered the house.

At first, she could not find the girl anywhere, but when she opened the cupboard, she saw the minor was hanging in an unconscious state inside a cupboard.

The police station was immediately informed. The police rescued the minor and took her to the hospital. After the doctors declared her dead on Monday, the police sent the body for autopsy.

Locals alleged that the student was under mental stress as she was often scolded by her aunt and father.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The sole convict Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court. He is presently lodged in Presidency Correctional Home.

--IANS

