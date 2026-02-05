Praying for his long, healthy life in service of the people: PM Modi on Prem Singh Tamang Golay’s birthday

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay and said he was praying for the leader’s long and healthy life in the service of the people.

Read More

PM Modi took to social media platform X and wrote, “Birthday wishes to Sikkim CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang Golay Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people."

Prem Singh Tamang’s journey began in Singling, West Sikkim, where he was born on February 5, 1968, into a humble farming family. Growing up in a rural setting, he experienced the rhythms of village life — early mornings in the fields, community responsibilities, and the quiet dignity of simplicity which shaped his early worldview.

After completing his studies at Darjeeling Government College, Tamang chose not to pursue an urban career and instead returned home to work as a government schoolteacher. Those who knew him during this period describe him as soft-spoken and dedicated, with a strong belief that education was key to empowering Sikkimese youth.

However, his desire to serve people could not remain confined to the classroom. Witnessing the everyday struggles faced by ordinary citizens including limited opportunities, poor infrastructure, and the lack of responsive governance, he realised that meaningful change could only be brought through active participation in politics.

In the 1990s, Tamang entered public life and began working within the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which dominated the state’s political landscape at the time. His diligence and strong connection with grassroots communities helped him emerge as a popular figure. However, his independent approach and vision reportedly brought him into conflict with the party’s top leadership.

In 2013, he broke away from the SDF and founded the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). At the time, many viewed him as a rebel with little chance of challenging the entrenched power structure. Yet, Golay’s authenticity and direct connect with rural voters gradually turned scepticism into growing support.

His public rallies were not merely political gatherings but often felt like community events, where he spoke in a simple and direct language that resonated with the people.

In 2019, the SKM ended the SDF’s 25-year uninterrupted rule in the state, and Prem Singh Tamang was sworn in as the sixth Chief Minister of Sikkim. For many residents, the change marked the beginning of a new chapter in the state’s politics.

If 2019 was seen as a breakthrough for the SKM, 2024 proved to be an even bigger victory. Riding on a wave of public trust and consolidation, the SKM won a massive mandate in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections, securing 31 out of 32 seats. Such a decisive mandate has been considered rare for regional leaders in India.

In February 2025, Prem Singh Tamang’s popularity was reaffirmed at the national level as well. The India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation survey ranked him as the most loved chief minister among smaller states, with a reported approval rating of 62.1 per cent in Sikkim.

This made him not only the top leader in the North-East and Himalayan belt but also the highest-rated CM in his own state across time.

--IANS

jk/rad