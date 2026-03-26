‘Praying for Bihar’s prosperity’: Nishant Kumar visits Kali Mandir in Gardanibagh​

Patna, March 26 (IANS) Amid growing political buzz around his role, Nishant Kumar visited Patna’s Gardanibagh Kali Temple on Thursday to offer prayers during Navratri, marking the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami.​

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During his visit, Nishant Kumar performed rituals and sought blessings from the Goddess Durga for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Bihar and the country.​

Speaking briefly to the media, he extended Navratri greetings and said he had come to seek divine blessings for everyone.​

This public appearance comes at a time when speculation about his political future is intensifying.​

Leaders and workers of the Janata Dal (United) have increasingly been voicing support for Nishant Kumar to take on a more active political role, with some even projecting him as a potential future Chief Minister.​

During Nitish Kumar's ‘Samriddhi Yatra’ in Nalanda on Thursday, an unusual political moment unfolded as sections of the crowd openly raised slogans in support of Nishant Kumar.​

The Chief Minister had arrived in Nalanda to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 810 crore.​

He first inaugurated a newly constructed flyover in Bihar Sharif and later addressed a public gathering at Dipnagar Stadium.​

While he was speaking, many people in the crowd repeatedly urged him not to move to Delhi.​

Amid these appeals, slogans demanding that Nishant Kumar be made the Chief Minister were raised. Chants such as “Bihar ka CM kaisa ho? Nishant Kumar jaisa ho!” echoed at the venue.​

Although he has largely stayed away from politics despite being the son of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his recent participation in public and party-related events has added momentum to these discussions.​

Political observers believe that Nishant Kumar has formally entered politics, signaling the rise of a new leadership phase within JD(U) and reshaping the political dynamics of Bihar.​

For now, his moves continue to be closely watched across political circles.​

--IANS

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