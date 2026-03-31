Prayagraj vendor makes ‘magical stove’ using waste engine oil

Prayagraj, March 31 (IANS) In a striking example of grassroots innovation, a street vendor in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has devised a unique 'magical stove' that runs on waste engine oil, offering an alternative solution amid concerns over LPG availability.

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Instances of 'jugaad' -- innovative improvisation using limited resources -- are not uncommon in India. However, this particular innovation has caught widespread attention. At a time when rumours about LPG shortages have led to long queues at gas agencies and caused distress among households and small businesses, especially restaurant and dhaba operators, one local vendor has found an unconventional way to keep his business running.

Aman Gupta, who runs a popular 'jalebi' stall in the city, has developed a stove that operates not on conventional fuels like coal, wood, or LPG, but on discarded “burnt mobil oil” (waste engine oil). Typically considered useless and thrown away after vehicle servicing, this waste oil is now being repurposed as fuel through a technique Aman learned and adapted.

According to Aman, the idea came to him during a period when his shop remained shut for four days due to difficulties in procuring LPG cylinders amid panic-driven demand. Determined to find a solution, he came across the concept on social media and decided to experiment with it. After several attempts, he successfully built a stove that produces a steady flame comparable to that of a standard LPG stove.

“The flame is just as effective, and I am able to run my business without depending on gas cylinders,” Aman said, expressing satisfaction with his innovation. He now collects waste oil from local vehicle service stations and uses it efficiently to sustain his daily operations.

The news of Aman's ingenuity has quickly spread across the locality, attracting curious onlookers eager to witness the stove in action. Many residents have praised his creativity and resilience in the face of adversity.

A regular customer said, “I have been coming here for the last 10 to 15 years. His creativity during a crisis is commendable. More people should see this and adopt such solutions.”

Meanwhile, India continues to navigate concerns over LPG supply linked to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. With disruptions affecting global energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, authorities are encouraging a shift towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in urban areas. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also recommended prioritising LPG supply to regions lacking PNG infrastructure.

--IANS

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