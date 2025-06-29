Pray to God for everyone's safety: CM Dhami says monitoring Uttarkashi cloudburst

Uttarkashi, June 29 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that he is monitoring the intensive rescue and relief operations after eight to nine labourers went missing due to a cloudburst in Baligarh along the Barkot-Yamunotri road in the Uttarkashi district.

The cloudburst occurred early on Sunday morning, washing away a labourers' campsite near an under-construction hotel and causing heavy damage to the area.

Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, "It has been reported that some workers are missing. Teams, including SDRF, NDRF, and others, have reached the site and are engaged in intensive relief and rescue operations. I am in constant contact with the concerned authorities regarding this matter. I pray to God for everyone's safety."

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya said the administration received information early morning regarding the incident on the Yamunotri highway, approximately four kilometres ahead of Palighat, in a location called Silai.

"There is a hotel under construction near Silai. Adjacent to it, a new landslide zone has developed where no such incident had occurred before -- it was considered a safe area," he said.

"While the rubble was cascading near the hotel, the labourers' shelter or campsite got swept away. There were 19 labourers at the site, out of which eight or nine are missing," Arya added.

Rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police. The Revenue and Public Works Department (PWD) teams have also reached the spot to assist with the rescue and road clearance work.

Arya further informed, "The road hasn't been entirely washed away, but it remains blocked due to debris. It may take about two hours to clear the blocked portion. However, a 10-meter section that has been washed out will take more time to fully restore."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand for Sunday and Monday, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at several isolated locations.

The cloudburst is part of a wider weather crisis in the hill state. Persistent and heavy rainfall has caused significant disruptions across several districts.

The National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhaneropani has been blocked.

In Rudraprayag district, the Sonprayag–Munkatiya road, a crucial route for Kedarnath pilgrims, has been closed due to landslides and debris fall. Authorities have temporarily halted the movement of pilgrims at Sonprayag and Gaurikund to ensure safety.

The Yamunotri National Highway has been blocked at multiple spots near Silai Band, with NH Barkot officials alerted about the situation.

Debris accumulation in a drainage area near Syanachatti has halted the flow of the Yamuna River, posing serious threats to hotels located in low-lying areas of the region.

Heavy rains continue to lash Chamoli, Pauri, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and surrounding districts, with several link roads shut due to landslides. As river water levels continue to rise, the administration has issued advisories urging residents living near riverbanks to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

--IANS

sd/