Pravasi Rajasthanis' achievements inspire future generations: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Kolkata/Jaipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said that the achievements of Pravasi Rajasthanis serve as an inspiration for the youth and future generations, adding that despite living away from their homeland, they have continued to preserve Rajasthan's rich culture, traditions, and values.

Addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, Sharma said the state government will organise Pravasi Rajasthani Day on December 10, 2025, in Jaipur to strengthen the emotional and cultural ties between the 'Karmabhoomi' and 'Janmabhoomi' of Rajasthanis residing across the world.

“This day will serve as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravasi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland,” he said, inviting all expatriate Rajasthanis to participate in the event.

The Chief Minister noted that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made significant contributions to the economic development of West Bengal while preserving Rajasthan’s culture for generations. He said that their accomplishments continue to inspire the youth of Rajasthan.

CM Sharma said that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently operates 26 chapters in different states and countries to connect the global Rajasthani diaspora with the state.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s economic progress, the Chief Minister said the state has created a dynamic, investor-friendly environment that is driving growth in industry, trade, and infrastructure. He urged Pravasi Rajasthanis to invest in sectors like education, healthcare, tourism, and renewable energy, and become partners in the state’s development journey.

“Rajasthan has emerged as the country’s leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories in operation. The state is the largest producer of polyester viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production,” Sharma said.

He added that the new Textile and Apparel Policy promotes innovation and job creation. Rajasthan, he said, is also home to about 85 minerals, making it the country’s leading producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone.

The Chief Minister added that the HPCL refinery in the state will soon be operational and that the Rajasthan Petro Zone is being developed to boost downstream industries, making the state India’s emerging hydrocarbon and petrochemical hub.

Rajasthan, he noted, ranks first in the country in solar energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW, and land has recently been allotted for renewable projects of 17 GW capacity.

Tourism, he said, remains a major pillar of the state’s economy. Around 23 million tourists are expected to visit Rajasthan in 2024, with the tourism and hospitality sector being granted industry status.

“The minimum investment requirement for tourism projects has been reduced from Rs 100 crore to Rs 50 crore. A Dharmik Paryatan Circuit is being developed, connecting major pilgrimage sites such as Khatu Shyamji, Nathdwara, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji, Ranakpur, and Mount Abu,” Sharma said.

Referring to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit held in December last year, he said investment agreements worth Rs 35 lakh crore were signed, and projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore have already begun.

CM Sharma said Rajasthan has introduced 22 new industrial policies, with 12 more -- including Semiconductor, Space and Aero Defence, Global Capacity Center, and Trade Promotion policies -- in the pipeline under the Developed Rajasthan 2047 vision.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) for their contributions to social service and released a coffee table book of the Rajasthan Foundation.

The event was attended by Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Principal Secretary (Industries) Alok Gupta, CII Eastern Region Chairman Shashwat Goenka, Rajasthan Foundation Kolkata Chapter President Santosh Kumar Purohit, and other senior officials.

