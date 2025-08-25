Prashant Kishor targets Rahul Gandhi, NDA and RJD; makes big promises in Muzaffarpur rally

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor launched a sharp attack on both ruling and opposition leaders during his ‘Bihar Badlaav Sabha’ held at Rama Krishna High School ground in Meenapur, Muzaffarpur, on Monday.

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not declaring Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face of the Grand Alliance, Kishor said: “Whether Rahul Gandhi accepts Tejashwi as CM face or not, the people of Bihar are not going to accept Tejashwi. Congress is a follower party of RJD in Bihar, and Rahul Gandhi has already lost 95 per cent of the elections.”

Political strategist-turned politician also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying: “If you voted after seeing Modi’s face, then the tea seller became Prime Minister. If you voted after seeing Nitish’s face, then a Vaidya’s son has been ruling for 20 years. But in these 20 years, the chest of Bihar’s children has shrunk to 15 inches—there is no cloth on their bodies, no slippers on their feet. Leaders don’t care about your children—you must worry about them yourselves.”

He further pointed out the irony in Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political legacy, remarking that despite not passing even Class 9, Lalu’s son aspires to become “a king”, while lakhs of educated youths in Bihar remain jobless.

Making ambitious announcements, Kishor promised sweeping welfare measures if his vision for Bihar is implemented.

From December 2025, every man and woman above 60 years of age will get a monthly pension of Rs 2,000, and until government schools are reformed, the state will pay private school fees for all children below 15 years of age, enabling poor students to study in English medium schools.

The Jan Suraaj Party leader further pledged to create employment in Bihar for 50 lakh youths by next year, ensuring they no longer need to migrate for Rs 10-12,000 jobs.

Calling this year the last Diwali and Chhath of Bihar’s plight, Kishor assured that post-Chhath, young people from Muzaffarpur and across Bihar would find work in their home state.

Urging people not to vote based on leaders’ images, he said: “Be it Lalu, Nitish or Modi—this time, do not vote for faces. Vote for your children’s education and employment. Establish the rule of the people in Bihar.”

