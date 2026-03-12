Prashant Kishor targets Nitish Kumar, says BJP will appoint its own leader as Bihar CM

Patna, March 12 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor arrived in Bihar's Gaya on Thursday, where he held a meeting with party workers at a private hotel and addressed the media.

During the interaction, Kishor launched a sharp attack on the politics of Bihar and the state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He claimed that Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha was already decided by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the Jan Suraaj Party Chief, despite the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning more than 200 seats in the 2025 Assembly elections, Nitish Kumar will not remain the Chief Minister of Bihar.

He alleged that the BJP used Nitish Kumar as the face during the 2025 Assembly elections and would now appoint its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at the BJP, Kishor said the BJP would now install its own leader as the Bihar Chief Minister and that the state would be governed remotely from Gujarat.

He claimed the decision to send Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha was part of this strategy.

Responding to a query about emotional posts from the Chief Minister's social media account, Prashant Kishor alleged that the X posts are written by officials and close aides of Nitish Kumar.

He also claimed that Nitish Kumar's physical and mental health is not good, questioning his ability to continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Kishor also targeted the Chief Minister's Samriddhi Yatra, asking whose prosperity the campaign actually represents.

He said the Yatra undertaken by CM Nitish Kumar benefits only a few individuals rather than the people of Bihar.

According to Kishor, despite claims of development, many labourers from Bihar continue to die while working in other states, reflecting the state's economic reality.

He said that unemployment and migration remain major issues in Bihar, adding: "If youth had employment opportunities in the state, they would not need to migrate for work."

He also alleged that public funds were distributed during elections, claiming that the state treasury had been emptied and that the people of Bihar would bear the consequences over the next five years.

Through his remarks in Gaya, Kishor intensified his criticism of both Nitish Kumar and the BJP, calling the Samriddhi Yatra a political exercise that benefits a few leaders rather than the people of Bihar.

