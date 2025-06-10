Prashant Kishor slams Lalu Prasad over remarks on law and order in Bihar

Patna, June 11 (IANS) Political strategist-turned-Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has intensified his attack on Bihar's political establishment, targeting Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad over his social media post against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the poor law and order situation in the state.

Kishor mocked Lalu Prasad, saying: "Lalu Prasad Yadav is talking about crime is like a lion of the jungle talking about being a vegetarian. No one will believe him."

The statement by Kishor came soon after Lalu Prasad uploaded a post on his official X account and sarcastically mocked Nitish Kumar's long-standing jibe about the "Jungle Raj" during the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi regime, in which the Bihar CM often claimed that "people were afraid to step out of their homes after 5 p.m.".

In response, the RJD Chief asked: "Are all these crimes happening after 5 p.m.? Can Nitish Kumar tell how many crimes are happening by breaking into homes before 5 p.m.?"

Citing official data, Lalu Prasad alleged that the state has recorded more than 65,000 murders under CM Nitish Kumar's tenure.

Kishor responded to Hindustani Awam Morcha founder and former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's own comments over the law and order situation in Bihar.

"If Manjhi is so concerned, then he should first resign from his post as a Union Minister. Let him work for the Manjhi community instead of giving tickets only to his family members. Recently, a brutal rape incident happened with a minor Dalit girl in Muzaffarpur but he stayed silent."

The Jan Suraaj leader did not spare CM Nitish Kumar either, launching a direct personal and political attack.

"Nitish Kumar's credibility is finished. His mental and physical condition is no longer fit to lead Bihar," Kishor asserted.

He even dared Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take legal action, saying: "If I am making objectionable remarks, then Nitish Kumar should file a defamation case against me."

Speaking at a public meeting in Garkha, Kishor painted a grim picture of corruption in Bihar's bureaucracy, alleging that bribes are taken for basic services like ration cards and land receipts.

"Officers and leaders are looting the people. The public is pacified with 5 kg grains, a cylinder, and electricity, but no one talks about the lack of education and employment for their children," he said.

Calling for a people's revolution through the ballot, Kishor urged voters: "Next time, don't vote for Lalu, Nitish, or Narendra Modi. Look at the faces of your children. Vote for their future, not for leaders who rob your trust."

--IANS

ajk/khz