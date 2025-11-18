Prashant Kishor admits Jan Suraaj failed to win trust of people of Bihar

Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) After the crushing defeat of the Jan Suraaj Party in the Bihar Assembly elections, party chief Prashant Kishor (PK) publicly admitted that he and his organisation failed to win the trust of the people of the state.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kishor said he had come to Bihar three years ago with the resolve to change the system, but his efforts fell short.

“We lacked something in our resolve, which is why we could not win the public's trust. Congratulations to those who won. The JD(U) and BJP have been given the mandate, and they should work accordingly,” Kishor said.

Responding to questions about whether he would withdraw from Bihar’s political landscape, PK categorically denied any such possibility.

“I apologize to all of you. Whatever the shortcomings are, they will be corrected. The idea that I will leave Bihar is a myth. I will not back down. I will return with even greater determination. This is the commitment of Jan Suraaj and of PK,” he said.

Kishor reiterated that his party did not indulge in communal politics and would continue to work for the betterment of Bihar. “Until Bihar improves, I will not leave,” he added.

Accepting full responsibility for the defeat, Kishor stated, “We made honest efforts, but we were unsuccessful. Forget changing the system — we could not even change the government. There must have been shortcomings in our efforts, our thinking, or our communication. The people did not trust us, and the entire responsibility is mine.”

Kishor levelled serious allegations against the NDA government, claiming that state machinery was misused during the elections.

According to him, Jeevika Didis, along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, were deployed in the election processes, and their salaries were increased strategically.

He alleged that 1.5 crore women received funds under the Women’s Employment Scheme, amounting to nearly Rs 29,000 crore, and that the government now owes beneficiaries Rs 2 lakh each.

He released a contact number — 9121691216 — and said women expecting payments should reach out for assistance.

PK clarified that he had never branded Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as corrupt.

“I held a press conference about corrupt ministers, not Nitish Kumar,” he said, while emphasizing the need for a corruption-free Cabinet in the new NDA government.

On Bihar’s long-standing migration crisis, Kishor reiterated his earlier stance, “If migration stops, I will leave politics.”

--IANS

ajk/rad