Pralhad Joshi terms K'taka Budget 'meaningless', accuses govt of fiscal mismanagement

New Delhi/Bengaluru, March 6 (IANS) Union Minister for Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi has criticised the 17th Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating that its only distinction is its large size of Rs 4.48 lakh crore while also setting records in terms of rising state debt and fiscal deficit, and appearing to be driven by “vote bank” considerations.

Reacting to the Karnataka government’s Budget for 2026–27, Joshi said on Friday that instead of leading the state towards economic progress, the Budget has exposed it to financial distress. He alleged that it appears to have been designed primarily to benefit a few sections of society, including minorities.

Although the Budget size stands at Rs 4.48 lakh crore, Joshi said it does not reflect any clear economic policy and appears more like a political speech rather than a document guided by sound economic principles.

Referring to the fiscal situation, Joshi said the Budget shows a fiscal deficit of Rs 97,449 crore and a revenue deficit of Rs 29,957 crore. He alleged that Siddaramaiah, who was earlier called “Lekkaramayya” -- a reference to his reputation for financial management -- has instead placed a debt burden of Rs 1.32 lakh crore on the state.

Joshi also criticised the state government for not allocating even a single rupee in the Budget to the “VB-G RAM G” scheme, which he said provides 125 days of employment and plays a significant role in urban and rural development. This, he alleged, reflects the government’s anti-development approach.

He further said that the Budget lacks any structural proposals to promote economic growth or infrastructure development and described it as a “guarantee-driven debt trap” Budget. He also alleged that it reflects the Congress high command’s appeasement politics and “vote bank” considerations, including the announcement to name Gram Panchayats after Mahatma Gandhi.

According to Joshi, although the Budget size has increased by Rs 40,000 crore compared to last year and the fiscal deficit has been limited to 2.95 per cent of the state GDP, the overall debt has risen to Rs 8.24 lakh crore -- a record in the state’s financial history. He accused the Siddaramaiah government of pointing fingers at the Union government to cover up its own fiscal mismanagement.

Joshi claimed that the Budget lacks substance despite its slogan of social equality and continues to favour minority communities. He said the government has allocated Rs 1,635 crore for minority colonies, waived interest for borrowers of minority corporations and announced Rs 50,000 for laptops for 5,000 minority students.

He also noted the announcement of Haj Bhavans in Hubballi and Kalaburagi, alleging that most other communities have been ignored.

He further alleged that Rs 100 crore has been allocated to Davanagere South constituency, where a by-election is expected and where Muslim voters are in significant numbers. Questioning why similar allocations were not made to other constituencies, he described it as minority appeasement and a vote bank-driven Budget.

Joshi also pointed out that the government has not allocated funds this time for the “Yuva Nidhi” guarantee scheme announced earlier, which he said could indicate that the government may gradually withdraw its guarantee schemes. He alleged that the youth have been neglected, suggesting that the Congress government may not view them as part of its vote bank.

He said that apart from education and what he termed “unscientific guarantee schemes”, the Budget does not offer any significant benefits to other sectors.

In particular, he alleged that the health and agriculture sectors have been completely neglected, while social welfare, infrastructure and development have been overlooked.

Joshi further said that the Budget mainly highlights projects related to Indira Canteen and a few cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere and Kalaburagi, while regions such as North Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka, along with several districts, have been left behind.

He also criticised the Budget for not making any concrete financial provision for irrigation projects. According to him, the state government is attempting to evade responsibility by blaming the need for approvals from the Union government.

Overall, Joshi said the Budget lacks direction and vision and will neither ensure public welfare nor economic progress.

“It is essentially a debt-driven and vote bank-motivated Budget,” he said.

--IANS

mka/pgh