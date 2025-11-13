Praise security personnel who prevented major tragedy: Giriraj Singh on P. Chidambaram’s remark on home-grown terrorists

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Responding to Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram’s recent comment that the government knows there are “home-grown terrorists,” BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Thursday accused the leader of appearing to sympathise with terrorists and asked him to praise the security personnel who managed to prevent a major tragedy.

Speaking to IANS, Giriraj Singh claimed, “I would like to remind P. Chidambaram, who himself has served as Home Minister and is known to be a learned man, that instead of praising terrorists, he should praise the security personnel who successfully prevented such a major tragedy."

"He should also remember that from Pandit Nehru to Dr Manmohan Singh, the policy of appeasement and protection for terrorists continued," he alleged.

"Whose photo surfaced with Yasin Malik? Who was he? Has he ever thought about that? He should speak in national interest,” Singh said.

Chidambaram’s comment came in a post on X. Although he did not directly refer to the Delhi blast, which claimed 12 lives and injured 20 people, he questioned why and under what circumstances Indian citizens are turning into terrorists.

He had said in his post, “I have maintained before and after the Pahalgam terror attack that there are two kinds of terrorists — foreign-trained infiltrated terrorists and home-grown terrorists. I said so in Parliament during the debate on 'Operation Sindoor'. I was mocked and trolled for referring to home-grown terrorists.”

Giriraj Singh also reacted to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s recent claims of electoral fraud.

He said, “I have always said that the Election Commission’s team deserves to be congratulated. Despite all your attempts to spread confusion, not a single re-poll was ordered in the Bihar elections. You did not submit any suggestions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). So, spreading confusion will not help. Every time you lose, you blame the ECI or the EVMs, but when you win, you praise Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. This double standard will no longer work in the country.”

Giriraj Singh further took a jibe at RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate, who announced that he would soon take oath as Chief Minister.

He said, “I think only someone who has returned from Agra or Ranchi could make such an announcement without the certificate of the Election Commission of India.”

