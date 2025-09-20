Potholes not created, develop due to natural causes, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Responding to criticism regarding the pothole menace in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, stated on Saturday that potholes are not created but develop because of natural causes and heavy rain.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "We are here to sort out the problem. The BJP is doing politics; let them do whatever they want. This evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also conducting a meeting. Potholes are caused by nature; no one wants to create them."

He added that the increase in vehicles, heavy traffic, and excessive rain in Bengaluru had led to more potholes.

"We have already filled more than 7,000 potholes, and there are still over 5,000 left on Bengaluru's roads. We have asked the Police Commissioner to submit a report on the condition of potholes," Shivakumar stated.

"Even common citizens are reporting them. We cannot stop the BJP from doing politics. Let them block roads or do whatever they want. We are here to find solutions. In all BJP Assembly constituencies, I have released grants for BJP MLAs without discrimination, even though the discretion was mine," he added.

Shivakumar further questioned, "After giving them money, why did the BJP MLAs not fill the potholes? Even now, we are releasing Rs 25 crore for BJP MLAs. Let them do their job."

Earlier, while facing criticism over IT companies leaving Bengaluru due to its poor road infrastructure, Shivakumar had said on Thursday, "No one can threaten or blackmail the government. I will not stop anyone from leaving."

Slamming the Deputy Chief Minister for his remarks, the Karnataka BJP stated that seeking accountability does not amount to a threat or blackmail.

The BJP has announced that the party will stage a one-hour roadblock in all Assembly constituencies across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, on September 24, in protest against the state's "poor" road infrastructure.

--IANS