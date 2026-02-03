Posters in support of Palestine surface in Pushkar; two foreign nationals detained

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) Posters supporting Palestine and opposing Israel surfaced at several locations in Pushkar, Ajmer district, and two foreign nationals have been detained in this connection.

On January 21, authorities received information that small stickers expressing support for Palestine and opposing Israel had been pasted at two to three locations in Pushkar.

It needs to be mentioned here that Israelis have a significant presence in Pushkar, drawn by its spiritual vibe, vibrant culture, and as a post-Army travel destination, with recent news highlighting Israeli tourists performing rituals at Pushkar Lake for peace and in memory of loved ones lost in attacks.

The town offers respite to Israeli travellers affected by the conflict between their country and Palestine, with places like the Chabad House providing community and Jewish teachings.

The incident came to light on January 21, when local authorities noticed the stickers displayed at multiple public locations in the town. Following this, a CID team was deployed to investigate the matter.

According to Superintendent of Police (CID) Rajesh Meena, the individuals were identified as Dee (36) and Anueshi Emma Christine (36), who had arrived in India on tourist visas. The investigation concluded that engaging in political activity while on a tourist visa contravenes visa regulations and local sensitivities.

"Activities that show disrespect toward another nation while on Indian soil are a clear violation of visa rules," Meena said.

Acting under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, the CID issued notices directing the two foreign nationals to leave India immediately.

Pushkar is known for attracting a large number of international tourists, including a significant influx of Israeli visitors each year.

