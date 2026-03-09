Posters appear in Patna demanding Chirag Paswan be made next Chief Minister of Bihar

Patna, March 9 (IANS) Political activity in Bihar has intensified amid speculation about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar possibly moving to the Rajya Sabha. In this backdrop, posters demanding that Chirag Paswan be made the next Chief Minister have appeared on the streets of Patna.

The posters were put up by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) district president Imam Ghazali.

The posters, which showed Chirag Paswan with a crown on his head, were printed with slogans such as, “Crown him, only then will Bihar’s golden age arrive. Modi has blessed him. Chirag will be the new leader of Bihar. Bihar demands Chirag. Now, the time has come to appoint a young Chief Minister. The National Democratic Alliance will form the government, and Chirag will be the Chief Minister.”

This is not the first time that the party's supporters have demanded that Chirag Paswan become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Earlier, Arun Bharti, Member of Parliament from Jamui and Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law, had also expressed his desire to see Chirag lead Bihar.

However, he clarified that the final decision on the chief ministerial candidate would be taken by the NDA.

Earlier, Chirag Paswan’s mother, Rajkumari Devi, publicly expressed her desire to see him become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Speaking to the media, she said Chirag Paswan would perform better as Chief Minister than Nitish Kumar.

“We know Chirag will become the Chief Minister. He will do better work than Nitish Kumar,” she said while blessing her son and urging people to support him.

Following Nitish Kumar’s nomination for the Rajya Sabha, several names have begun circulating in political circles as possible successors to the stalwart leader.

There is also speculation that there are discussions about a woman being made the Chief Minister of the state.

Adding another twist to the political developments in the state, Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, on Sunday joined the Janata Dal (United).

Following his entry into politics, some party workers have also demanded that he be considered for the Chief Minister’s post.

With Chirag Paswan’s name now added to the list, the debate over the next Chief Minister of Bihar has become even more intense as political parties prepare for upcoming political developments in the state.

--IANS

ajk/rad