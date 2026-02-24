Postal services becoming strong link in nation-building: Scindia

​Ujjain, Feb 24 (IANS) Encouraging the efforts of postal workers and their services to the people of the country, Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia advised them to become pioneers of change by adopting new technologies.

Read More

​Scindia stated that post offices are not limited to traditional services but have become modern centres for digital banking, direct benefit transfers, e-commerce parcels, and the distribution of government schemes.​

The Union Minister made this statement while addressing a large gathering of postal workers at a ‘Rural Postal Conference’ held in Ujjain on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also joined the conference.​

He stated that postal workers not only deliver letters, but are also the strongest link in nation-building and a living symbol of rural India's trust. “When the Postman Moves, India Moves,” he said, describing the postal workers as the most reliable bridge between technology and society.​

Meanwhile, the minister also underlined that over 1.6 lakh post offices and the unwavering trust of millions of citizens give the Indian Post a unique identity globally. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Postal Department is undergoing rapid transformation,” he said.​

While honouring postal employees who provided outstanding service during the conference, Scindia said that the hard work of these ‘Karmayogis’ working in remote and inaccessible areas is the true capital of the Indian Post.​

The Minister expressed confidence that, with this spirit of service, dedication, and innovation, the Indian Postal Department will play a leading role in realising the vision of 'Developed India 2047' and in establishing the country as the world's largest logistics power.​

On this occasion, addressing the conference, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government has initiated new innovations to make the postal services accessible to the common people.

​Citing an example of the government’s step, Yadav said that the facility of delivering the prasad of Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga to every home through postal services has now been started.

​--IANS

pd/dan