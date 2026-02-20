Post SIR, Kerala's final electoral roll stands at 2.69 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 (IANS) Kerala's electoral roll, updated following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), now stands at 2,69,53,644 voters, according to the office of Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U. Kelkar.

Read More

The final figures were released on Friday after a meeting with representatives of various political parties.

The updated roll will be officially published on February 21 and will be in force for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The draft rolls, published on December 23, had recorded 2.54 crore voters.

In the first phase of the SIR exercise, 2.78 crore forms were distributed across Kerala.

After scrutiny, hearings, and corrections, the final voter strength has risen to 2.69 crore.

Of the total electorate, 1.31 crore are men and 1.38 crore are women, reflecting a higher number of female voters in the state.

The final list also includes 2,23,558 Pravasi (overseas) voters.

The CEO’s office stated that 53,229 names were removed from the draft rolls after hearings conducted across all 140 Assembly constituencies.

Those deleted include individuals who died during the enumeration period, those who acquired foreign citizenship, voters who shifted residence, and cases where duplication of names was detected.

Following the publication of the draft roll, the Election Commission served 36,88,948 notices for hearings.

The process has now been completed in all such cases.

Among these were 19,32,688 "no mapping" voters, those whose details could not be linked to the 2002 electoral roll, and 17,56,260 voters with local discrepancies in their records.

Between October 27 last year and January 30, 2026, the Commission accepted 13,51,151 new applications (Form 6) for inclusion in the electoral roll.

Additionally, 1,59,111 applications (Form 6A) from expatriates seeking registration as overseas voters were approved.

During the same period, 24,28,639 applications were processed for inclusion or deletion, while 3,93,333 forms were accepted for corrections to existing entries.

With the final roll now ready, the focus shifts to ensuring smooth electoral preparations ahead of the Assembly polls.

--IANS

sg/vd