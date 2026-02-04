Post-Pahalgam terror attack, 1.78 crore tourists visited J&K: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Despite the huge setback to the tourism industry by the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 last year in which 26 innocent civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony owner, were killed by Pakistani terrorists, more than 1.78 crore tourists visited the Union Territory in 2025.

The hospitality of the people and the confidence reposed by the visitors in the goodwill of the locals has defeated the nefarious designs of the enemies of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, has rightly said on Wednesday that despite security challenges, tourism continues to be the pillar of the Union Territory's economy.

In his address to the Legislative Assembly, L-G Sinha said that despite security challenges and natural calamities, more than 1.78 crore tourists visited the Union Territory last year.

The L-G referred to challenges like the Pahalgam terror attack, 2025 floods and Operation Sindoor.

He said because of its crucial economic importance, tourism had been given the status of an industry in Jammu and Kashmir to attract investment and generate employment.

The L-G had special word of appreciation for the Chrysanthemum garden called 'Bagh-e-Gul-Dawood' started first time as a major autumn tourist attraction in Srinagar last year.

He added that with more than 50 vibrant varieties of Chrysanthemum, the garden is a strategic cornerstone in Kashmir's transition to year-round destination.

"Focus has been given to pilgrim tourism in Jammu, adventure tourism in Kashmir, and eco-friendly tourism in border areas for equitable growth of various regions of Jammu and Kashmir," the L-G said.

He added that the Union government is planning a sustainable project for emerging tourist destinations with public-private participation.

Referring to the power sector, the L-G said there has been structural transformation in this sector through new hydro-power projects like Pakal Dul, Kiru, Ratle and Kwar projects having a united potential of 3,014 megawatts.

L-G Sinha noted with satisfaction that during the last five years, 5,708 MVA capacity has been added to distribution system and 4,239 MVA capacity to transmission sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said power losses have been reduced by nine per cent while revenue realisation has increased by 16 per cent in the Union Territory.

He added that solarisation of government buildings and private homes through PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has further strengthened renewable energy adoption.

The L-G said that under this Central flagship scheme, so far 6,700 government buildings and 16,800 homes had been solarised.

He added that historic milestone in connectivity has been achieved by connecting the Valley with the rest of the country through a railway link.

He referred to modernisation of Jammu Tawi Railway station and the creation of a separate full fledged railway division for Jammu and Kashmir.

