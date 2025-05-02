Portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees, CM Dhami welcomes pilgrims

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): The portals of the Shri Kedarnath Dham were opened for the devotees on Friday at 07:00 am. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami arrived at the temple premises on the occasion and welcomed all the devotees.

While a band of the Indian Army played devotional tunes for the devotees, flowers were showered upon them from a helicopter.

Meanwhile, the Panchmukhi Doli of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on Thursday, accompanied by chants of 'Jai Baba Kedar' that echoed through the Kedar Valley.

CM Dhami shared in a post on X that the sacred procession from Gaurikund to Kedarnath was marked by "reverence, faith, and devotion."

"Today, after the ritualistic worship at Gaurikund, the Panchmukhi idol of Baba Kedarnath reached the holy Shri Kedar Dham. When the Doli reached the temple premises, there was an atmosphere of devotion among the devotees, the entire Dham echoed with the chanting of 'Jai Baba Kedar'," CM Dhami posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the security was heightened in the region and security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of the devotees. Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde stated that the safety of devotees is their top priority.

"This yatra is on such a large scale that our priority is the safety and security of the devotees... Proper security forces have been deployed for both security and management purposes," the SP said.

Meanwhile, the helicopter service for the 2025 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra commenced from Sonprayag in Uttarakhand, offering a convenient travel option for pilgrims. (ANI)

