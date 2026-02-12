Poor, SCs, STs and Backward Classes facing injustice under Congress: Karnataka BJP

Belagavi, Feb 12 (IANS) BJP's Karnataka unit President B. Y. Vijayendra on Thursday alleged that the Congress-led government in Karnataka has completely neglected Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Discussions have begun among the poor, farmers, backward classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes that they were misled by the Congress and are being subjected to injustice, he claimed.

Speaking to the media here, he said the Congress-led government has been in power for nearly three years. In the past two-and-a-half to three years, due to its style of functioning and lack of capability, it has "failed" to undertake even a single significant development work, he criticised.

Instead of genuinely working for minorities, the government is indulging in appeasement politics in the name of AHINDA, the BJP leader claimed.

He said the government recently issued a new order granting 100 per cent interest waiver under a one-time settlement scheme for minority beneficiaries under the Minorities Development Corporation. They only have to repay the principal amount of the loan, he said. “If that is the case, what injustice have other communities done to you?” he questioned.

He asked why the government and the Chief Minister are ignoring Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes.

If the government is willing to go to any extent for minority appeasement, then somewhere it is committing grave injustice to all other communities, he alleged.

Vijayendra, citing a newspaper clipping, said that 1.41 lakh poor students from Backward Classes are not getting hostel admissions. "Even the concerned minister has admitted this," he said.

Communities that had placed great trust in the Chief Minister, who rose to power in the name of AHINDA, are now seeing how justice is being delivered to them, he remarked.

Slamming the government for rising unemployment in the state, he said, "If the government had genuine concern for educated unemployed youth, 2.75 lakh posts would not have remained vacant in the state."

--IANS

mka/svn