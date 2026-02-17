Poor air quality persists in Delhi with AQI at 259

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with the AQI at 259 in the morning hours, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas across Delhi reported high pollution levels, with many monitoring stations registering Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the upper range of the ‘poor’ category and even entering the ‘very poor’ zone.

According to CPCB data, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 319, Ashok Vihar 337, Bawana 321, Chandni Chowk 302, DTU 271, Dwarka-Sector 8 234, IIT Delhi 176, ITO 236, Jahangirpuri 331, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 267, Mundka 328, Nehru Nagar 257, Narela 289, Okhla Phase-2 224, Pusa 257, R K Puram 240, Rohini 340, Sonia Vihar 343, and Wazirpur 362.

On Monday morning as well, Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the ‘poor’ bracket, with the AQI recorded at 218 at 8 a.m. Data showed that 24 monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 12 stations recorded ‘moderate’ levels. Two stations slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, indicating that certain pockets of the city were experiencing significantly higher pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi also witnessed an unusually warm February day on Monday, as temperatures crossed the 30-degree Celsius mark for the first time this season. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius, which was seven degrees above the seasonal average. According to available data, this was the earliest instance in five years of the temperature crossing 30 degrees Celsius in February. The last time it happened earlier than February 16 was in 2021, when the mercury reached 30.4 degrees Celsius on February 11.

Weather forecasts suggest that Tuesday is also likely to remain warm, with clear skies and bright sunshine expected to keep the maximum temperature between 29 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius. However, marginal relief may arrive from Wednesday, as a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring very light rainfall along with gusty winds reaching up to 40 km per hour.

Notably, Delhi’s maximum temperature has increased sharply over the past few days. It was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius on February 12, rising to 26.3 degrees on February 13, 27 degrees on February 14, 28.5 degrees on February 15, and further increasing thereafter.

The AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500 and is divided into categories based on health impact. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', indicating minimal health risk. Levels between 51 and 100 fall under 'satisfactory', where sensitive groups may feel mild discomfort. The 'moderate' range, from 101 to 200, can cause breathing difficulty for people with asthma, lung or heart conditions. An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', which can lead to breathing discomfort for most people with prolonged exposure. Values from 301 to 400 are marked 'very poor', increasing the risk of respiratory illness even for healthy individuals. The most dangerous category, 'severe', includes AQI levels from 401 to 500, where the air becomes hazardous for all.

