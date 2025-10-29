‘Poona Margem’: 51 Maoists renounce violence in Chhattisgarh, rejoin mainstream

Raipur, Oct 29 (IANS) In a landmark moment for Chhattisgarh’s anti-Naxal campaign, 51 Maoist cadres - 42 men and 9 women - have surrendered and returned to the mainstream under the state’s “Poona Margem: Rebirth through Rehabilitation” initiative, police officials said.

The move reflects the growing impact of the government’s comprehensive policy focused on peace, dialogue, and development in insurgency-hit regions.

These surrendered cadres, collectively carrying a reward of Rs 66 lakh, include members from PLGA Battalions No. 01 and 05, Companies No 01, 02, and 05, Area Committee Members, LOS operatives, Militia Platoon Commanders, and leaders of RPC-Jantana Sarkar, DKMS, and CNM.

Their decision to renounce violence and embrace constitutional values marks a significant ideological shift in the region’s long-standing conflict, said police officials.

Among the prominent names are Budhram Potam alias Ranjit, Manki Kowasi, Hungi Sodhi, and Ravindra Punem—all high-ranking operatives with rewards of Rs 8 lakh each.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said: "The government's rehabilitation policy is attracting Maoists. The families of Maoists who have entered the mainstream also want them to live normal lives and integrate with society."

Yadav appealed to the Maoists to abandon their misleading ideologies and fearlessly return to mainstream society, so that lasting peace and development can be established in the region.

Others like Mangu Oyam, Asmati Oyam, and Motu Lekam held key positions in militia and propaganda units. Their surrender is seen as a major blow to the operational structure of Maoist outfits in Bijapur.

The rehabilitation scheme not only offers financial incentives but also ensures social reintegration, vocational training, and legal support.

Officials believe that such humane outreach, combined with sustained security operations, is steadily dismantling the Maoist network.

In 2025 alone, 461 Maoists joined the mainstream in Bijapur, while 138 were killed and 485 arrested in security operations.

Since 2024, the district has witnessed 650 surrenders, 196 deaths, and 986 arrests—underscoring the dual strategy of persuasion and pressure.

The “Poona Margem” initiative has become a beacon of hope for those trapped in the cycle of violence. By offering a dignified exit and a chance at rehabilitation, the state is not just reclaiming territory but rebuilding lives.

As more cadres abandon the path of extremism, the message is clear: the door to peace is open, and the state is ready to welcome those who choose it.

The surrender of these 51 individuals is not just a tactical win - it’s a testament to the transformative power of reconciliation.

