Polls crucial for safeguarding Assamese identity: Sarbananda Sonowal ​

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the upcoming Assam Assembly elections are of “great significance” for the Assamese community, asserting that people are looking towards a permanent solution to long-pending issues, particularly illegal infiltration. ​

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Addressing reporters here, Sonowal said that infiltration from Bangladesh has remained a persistent concern for decades, affecting the socio-cultural and demographic fabric of the state. ​

“The people of Assam now want a lasting and decisive solution. Only the BJP has the political will and commitment to address this issue permanently,” he said. ​

He maintained that all Indian citizens in Assam are currently living with dignity and security, adding that the state’s diverse communities have historically upheld inclusive values. ​

“The Assamese identity and its cultural roots will remain secure only under a BJP-led government,” Sonowal asserted. ​

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the senior BJP leader alleged that the party had failed to protect the interests and safety of the Assamese people during its tenure. ​

Referring to the Assam Agitation, he said that many lives were lost during the movement, underscoring what he described as the Congress’s inability to address core concerns of the state. ​

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government, Sonowal pointed to eviction drives in encroached areas, particularly in Kaziranga, as well as major steps taken to preserve the state’s ecological and cultural heritage. ​

He said that enhanced security measures in Kaziranga National Park have significantly strengthened protection for the one-horned rhinoceros, curbing poaching activities. ​

The Union Minister further accused the Congress of imposing “unconstitutional laws” and neglecting the aspirations of the Assamese people. ​

Concluding, Sonowal said that under the BJP’s governance, Assam has witnessed both security and development, and is steadily emerging as one of the leading states in the country. ​

--IANS

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