Poll of Polls: All Exit polls predict bumper victory for NDA, setback for grand alliance

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Bihar Assembly elections 2025, which recorded bumper voting in both phases on November 6 and 11, are set to yield a bumper victory for the BJP-led NDA and a setback for the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in the high-stakes electoral battle, according to most of the Exit polls on Tuesday.

A series of pollsters sharing their projections for the high-octane contest in Bihar forecasted a comfortable victory for the BJP-led NDA and saw it crossing the halfway mark of 122 seats easily, while the Mahagathbandhan seemed to be struggling to go beyond the 100 mark.

The Exit polls also predict a shocker for Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, the latest entrant, which fashioned itself as the ‘third alternative’ in the state.

A total of seven polling agencies see the BJP-led NDA storming to power again with a clear majority, with three keeping its upper margin above the 160-mark. For the Mahagathbandhan, most foresee it getting limited to double-digits, while some see its higher margin around 100 seats.

Other parties, including Owaisi-led AIMIM, Kishor-led Jan Suraaj and Independents, are unlikely to have any impact in Exit polls as they remain relegated to the margins and together could gather 2-8 seats in the 243-member Assembly.

According to Chankya Strategies, the NDA is set to bag 130-138 seats, and Mahagathbandhan could fetch a respectable 100-108 seats, while others are also seen bagging 3-5 seats. Jan Suraaj is drawing a duck, as per its findings.

Dainik Bhaskar presents a more sombre prediction for the Mahagathbandhan with 73-91 seats, while the NDA is projected to fetch 145-160 seats, and others could claim victory in 5-7 seats.

According to Polstrat, the NDA is expected to be in pole position with 133-148 seats with 44.71 per cent vote share, while the MGB alliance is estimated to secure 87-102 seats, with 40.34 per cent vote share.

According to DV Research, the NDA is projected to fetch 137-152 seats, and Mahagathbandhan could emerge victorious in 83-98 seats, while others could command victory in 1-8 seats.

The Exit polls by JVC and People’s Insight show a similar projection for both the key players - NDA and MGB. The JVC projects 135-150 seats for NDA, 88-103 for Mahagathbandhan, while the People’s Insight predicts 133-148 seats for NDA and 87-102 seats for the Mahagathbandhan. Both see other parties, including Jan Suraaj, as the non-player, predicting 3-6 seats in their kitty.

According to IANS-Matrize Exit polls, the NDA is expected to get 147-167 seats while the Mahagathbandhan’s seat-share is seen getting limited to just 70-90.

P-Marq also projects NDA as the biggest player with 142-162 seats and Mahagathbandhan with 80-98 seats. Another polling agency Peoples Pulse projected 133-159 seats for the NDA and 75-101 seats for the grand alliance. Both the polling agencies find public support for Jan Suraaj in their surveys, predicting 1-5 seats for the new party.

