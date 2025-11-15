Poll debacle: RJD will continue to 'serve' poor, VIP's Mukesh Sahani accepts public mandate

Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), in its first official reaction to the poll drubbing in the Bihar Assembly polls, on Saturday, said it is a party of the poor and will continue to raise their voices.

From the party's official X handle, the RJD wrote, "Public service is a continuous process, an endless journey. Ups and downs are inevitable. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory. The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor and will continue to raise their voice."

Addressing the media, Grand Alliance constituent Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said he accepts and respects the public mandate.

He congratulated the NDA on its victory.

Sahani said the outcome was unexpected, adding that the situation on the ground had appeared different.

He said the results would be reviewed and that the party would return to the people with renewed strength.

Sahni further stated that the mandate showed clear support for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Referring to the government's Rs 10,000 assistance to women, he said it played a role in shaping voter sentiment.

Sahani expressed hope that the NDA would fulfil the promises made during the campaign.

At present, there is disappointment in the RJD camp after the crushing defeat.

The BJP won 89 seats, the JD(U) 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 19, the HAM (S) five, and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (four).

The RJD was decimated to 25 seats. Congress won six seats, AIMIM (five), CPI(ML)(L) (two), BSP, Indian Inclusive Party and CPI(M) (one each).

On the NDA's victory and the LJP(RV)'s performance in the Bihar elections, Union Minister and party chief Chirag Paswan's mother Reena Paswan said, "We are very happy with the NDA's victory and it was bound to happen... Every candidate and Chirag worked very hard for this... My blessings are always with my son."

--IANS

ajk/svn