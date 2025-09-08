'Political tourism at home or abroad': Naqvi mocks Rahul Gandhi over Malaysia trip

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent trip to Malaysia, specifically the tourist island of Langkawi, has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents, with BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi mocking the timing and intent of the visit.

Naqvi called it another example of Gandhi’s “political tourism,” questioning both its relevance and timing. “His political tourism sometimes happens within the country, sometimes abroad. When he’s in India, he talks about having defused bombs and discarded guns, claiming he’ll perform miracles with them. What he plans to do abroad, only he knows. We wish him well and hope that this round of political tourism brings him some wisdom."

The criticism comes as Gandhi’s absence coincides with a crucial phase of campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, where his party is a key member of the INDI Alliance. While the Congress has defended his right to personal time, the optics have fueled political attacks.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Virendra Singh, when asked about the trip, remarked, “It must be a personal matter. We are neither his PA nor PRO to have complete details of all his trips. As far as the INDI Alliance is concerned, there are many leaders who can manage the alliance even in his absence,” he said, hinting that Gandhi’s role, though central, isn’t indispensable.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had earlier tweeted a photo of Rahul Gandhi’s photo from Malaysia in casual attire, mocking him for “perfecting the art of disappearing.” He wrote, “Looks like the heat and dust of Bihar’s politics was too much for the Congress Yuvraj, who had to rush off for a break. Or is it another one of those secret meetings that no one is supposed to know about?”

Rahul Gandhi’s foreign visits have often sparked controversy, with the latest being to Malaysia.

While Congress sources insist the trip is personal and pre-scheduled, the political narrative around “frequent disappearances” shows no signs of slowing down.

