Political storm in state after ‘The Kerala Story 2’ trailer comes out

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (IANS) The release of the trailer of the controversial Hindi film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' which is a sequel to 'The Kerala Story' has triggered sharp political reactions in the country and particularly in Kerala, with leaders across parties trading charges over its content and intent.

Read More

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the film as a deliberate attempt to spread hatred against the state and undermine its secular foundations.

He said Kerala’s social fabric, built on communal harmony and democratic values, cannot be weakened by what he termed propaganda-driven narratives.

The Chief Minister warned that sustained efforts were being made to defame the state nationally and internationally through misinformation and divisive themes.

Earlier, State Minister for Culture and Fisheries Saji Cherian said that just as the first part was rejected by the people, the sequel, too, would meet the same fate.

He stated that forces envious of Kerala’s secular credentials and developmental achievements were behind the project.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal also mounted a strong attack, stating that fabricated stories cannot erode Kerala’s secular mindset.

In a social media post, he alleged that the objective of the film was to create communal divisions and claimed that a broader Sangh Parivar agenda was at play.

Responding to the criticism, BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar defended the film, asserting that freedom of expression must be upheld.

The BJP maintained that “love jihad” is not a fictional construct and said those who wish to watch the film are free to do so.

“Individuals, including the Chief Minister, are equally free to refrain from viewing it if they disagree with its content,” said Chandrasekhar.

With the debate intensifying, the controversy has once again reignited debates over censorship, artistic freedom and political accountability.

As social media campaigns intensify across the nation over the controversial film, the episode underscores how cinema continues to function as a flashpoint in the state’s polarised political climate, especially ahead of the fast approaching crucial election round the corner.

--IANS

sg/rad