Political landscape changing in Telangana, says KTR after 2nd phase of Panchayat polls

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao claimed on Monday that the defeat of Congress in Panchayat elections even in the constituencies of the Ministers is a testament to the changing political landscape in the state.

He congratulated the BRS cadres for achieving exceptional results in the second phase of the Panchayat elections.

Special congratulations to the BRS leaders and workers who demonstrated their strength even in the constituencies of Congress Ministers and MLAs, Rama Rao said in a social media post.

"The rural people have once again made it clear through their vote that the time is up for the Congress, which came to power through unscrupulous means. The crumbling of the ruling party's strongholds even in the constituencies represented by top government leaders is a testament to the changing political landscape in the state," he said.

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's two years of administrative failures, coupled with the blatant deception in implementing the guarantees, have become a noose around the neck of the Congress, uprooting it from the public sphere.

"If this is the plight of the ruling party in elections without party symbols, then the Congress is bound to face an even more humiliating defeat in the local body elections held with party symbols. These results in the Panchayat elections are a slap in the face for Revanth Reddy, who is destroying the lives of the people of Telangana with his anarchic rule," KTR said.

"While the ruling party achieved a landslide victory in the Panchayat elections held during the BRS regime, the fact that the Congress has failed to win even half of the Panchayats today is a clear indication of the surging public anger against the ruling party in every village."

With it becoming clear within just two years of their rule that Congress is not a helping hand but an empty hand, it is certain that under CM Revanth Reddy's incompetent administration, the ruling party will lose its address by the time of the Assembly elections, KTR added.

Meanwhile, KTR condemned an attack on BRS' Sarpanch candidate allegedly by the Congress activists in Yellareddy constituency of Kamareddy district.

He alleged that Congress candidate in Sompeta village rammed a tractor into BRS candidate Bitla Balaraju and his followers, resulting in critical injuries to them.

KTR enquired about the incident with former MLA Jajala Surender.

KTR enquired about the health condition of the injured BRS leaders and workers. He assured them that the BRS would stand by them and encouraged them not to lose heart.

Later, KTR personally called the Kamareddy district Supreintendent of Police, M. Rajesh Chandra.

He explained the Somarpet incident and demanded that immediate and strict action be taken against those responsible.

--IANS

ms/khz